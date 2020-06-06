A Nightly Bedtime Routine To Follow So You Can Improve Sleep Quality & Banish Sluggishness

Counting sheep is a thing of the past.

Have you been feeling extra sluggish lately? Or do you feel like no matter how much you keep yourself busy during the day, you can't seem to improve your sleep quality when it's lights out?

Don't worry, friends, what you are experiencing is something I'm sure a lot of people are, too.

With a global pandemic amidst and many of us at home for almost three months now, it is clear to me that not a lot of people are sticking to a bedtime routine and getting the proper rest they need.

Growing anxiety and fear may be the culprit of why you have not been sleeping well the past couple of weeks.

I can tell you that now more than ever I find myself staying up late because my mind forgot how to shut off properly when it is time for some shut-eye.

Because of our regularly scheduled routines being disrupted, our brains are adjusting to this new lifestyle of spending most of our days at home.

If you are in desperate need of finding a bedtime routine that will help you improve sleep quality, this article is the one for you!

Everyone is different and we all have our comforting ways that will help us fall asleep. Nevertheless, we all probably need some new ways to get in those Z's.

With the Coronavirus forcing us to halt our regular schedules, it is imperative that we find alternative routines to keep us sane and balanced.

If none of these things seem to work, you should always explore your options and find what is best for you!

If you think this list helps you out, share it with your friends and family as a way to help your loved ones!

1. Drink herbal tea an hour or two before bed

This is the most common thing that a lot of people do before bed, and for good reason!

Drinking a hot cup of tea with a slice of lemon and a spoonful of organic honey will surely allow you to unwind at the end of the day.

Any herbal tea you choose is okay, but keep in mind in order to limit the dreaded bathroom break once you're cozied up in bed, you should drink this way before you hit the hay.

2. Establish a nightly skincare routine

One of my favorite things to do before going to bed is layering up on my face masks, serums, and moisturizers!

I don't know why, but when I have a fresh, cleansed face, I feel very accomplished and tranquil.

Do not worry if your skincare product inventory is running low. There are tons of at-home remedies to making your very own face masks and scrubs!

3. Light your favorite candle and listen to soothing music

If you're like me, you feel as though lighting a candle will solve all of life's problems.

Setting up your room for a calming and relaxing atmosphere will definitely help you fall asleep peacefully.

Light your favorite candle and turn on some slow jams to unwind your mind!

4. Trade the electronics for a good book

I'm sure you've heard a ton of people say that reading before bed is another perfect routine to incorporate before bed.

It's true, though! If you are on your computer all day because of work or school, it's not the best idea to swap that out for your phone or tablet once it's time to go to sleep. In fact, being on your phone before bed actually negatively affects your sleep.

Instead, find your preferred book and dim the lights to flip through those pages.

5. Meditate

Of course, the final option on the list is none other than a relaxing meditation.

I'm sure you've all heard the many benefits of meditating. It is super important to incorporate this activity not only before bed but also as soon as you wake up!

There is no reason to feel like you need to be channeling your inner spirits for a whole 20 minutes; a quick 5- or 10-minute meditation will alert your body to say, "it's time for bed."

This list can be utilized in no particular order. I hope you all have a pleasant slumber from here on out!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology.