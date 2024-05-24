L'Oreal’s advertising tagline: "Because you're worth it" is an internationally recognized pitch for a woman to treat herself well and to have permission to indulge a little. The problem is too often women don't feel they are worth it. If you ask many women whether they value themselves or feel deserving of self-love, they will answer with a sad shake of their heads.

We could blame society for treating women as second-class citizens or we could look at family dynamics that create a woman's psychological make-up. But whatever the reason, some women feel decidedly they're not worth it. If you’re a woman suffering from low self-esteem — or worse, self-loathing — there is hope! Learning to love yourself is a decision, a state of mind, and ultimately a skill.

Here are 6 instant ways to significantly improve your self-esteem:

1. Love is all you need

Before you get out of bed in the morning, while you're still lying down, breathe in the word "Love" and breathe out the word "Love." As you do this, imagine people in your mind's eye who love you. Think of friends, family, pets, extended relatives, and spiritual figures. Breathe in their love for you.

2. Mirror mirror on the wall

Whenever you look in the mirror, look yourself in the eye and say, "I love you. I know that you're doing the best that you can." Even if you feel silly or don't believe the words, stick with it. Fake it til you make it!

3. Who needs a hug?

At the end of the day, wrap your arms around yourself and give yourself a real hug. It's amazing how comforting a squeeze can be. Even if you get hugs from other people in your life, hug yourself and say, "You did your best today."

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

4. Turn around

Whenever you say something rude, nasty, or unflattering to yourself, hold up a mental STOP sign. Counteract your negative self-talk by saying, "Let me turn that around. I have decided to believe I’m fantastic."

5. Self-kindness

When you're getting dressed in the morning, put your hand over your heart and say these words: "May you be happy today. May you be healthy today. May you be safe from harm. May you be at peace." Drench yourself with these thoughts of personal loving-kindness.

6. Grateful hearts

At the end of every day, think of something in your life for which you are grateful. Notice how you are intricately involved in the circumstances of your life. Notice how you contribute to the aspects of your life that you most enjoy.

So, next time you feel you don't deserve to be appreciated, pampered, and cherished, think again. Remember you can and will learn the gift of loving yourself. As this concept moves from your head to your heart, you will know you are indeed worth it. (Now you can go buy some lipstick!)

Ashley Davis Bush is a psychotherapist who works with people about life, loss, and love issues. She is also the author of 4 self-help books including, Transcending Loss, Shortcuts to Inner Peace, and 75 Habits for a Happy Marriage, and a Huffington Post blogger as well.