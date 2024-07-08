Man Says He Wants To Be A ‘Corporate Work From Home Girlie’ — ‘I Wanna Make Avocado Toast & Log In For My First Meeting At 10 AM’

Being able to work from the comfort of your home is something that many workers are more than happy to do. There are definitely pros and cons, but one of the better pros is the fact that you don't have to deal with people in an office setting and can work without having to leave your living room.

It seems more and more people are striving for that kind of flexibility, especially a content creator named Sam O'Cain, who admitted in a TikTok video that he was not only jealous of remote workers, but that their lifestyle just seemed much more enjoyable than people who go into an office every day.

He wants to be a 'corporate work-from-home girlie.'

"Is that too much to ask for?" O'Cain questioned, referring to the comforts and benefits of being able to work from home. "I don't wanna wake up and drive to work and clock in."

Instead, O'Cain wants to be able to just wake up, walk to the little coffee shop in his neighborhood to get a cold brew, listen to his morning podcast, come back home and cook a breakfast of avocado toast, play with his puppy, and then log in at 10 a.m. for his first meeting of the day. Then, once the work day is over, he can go out and meet some of his co-workers for a drink for happy hour.

"Then also take a lunch meeting and meet up with my friend and 'talk business.' Is it too much to ask for in this world?" O'Cain demanded. "God, if you're listening, please." It doesn't seem as if O'Cain is alone in his distaste for office life.

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, of the 125 million full-time workers in the United States, 50% — more than 60 million office workers — said they can do their jobs from home. Of that 60 million, a whopping 90% report they don’t want to be in the office five days a week. Thirty percent (30%) of them want to come in zero days, 60% want to come in two to four days and 10% want to come in five days.

From the start of the pandemic, when places started closing down and we were told to quarantine, many companies were forced to provide tools for employees to work from home.

Now, with many employers instituting return-to-office mandates, workers have expressed their desire to continue working from home as long as they possibly can.

Most remote workers have shared that they have no desire to go back into the office.

In a 2022 survey released by the Pew Research Center, among Americans with jobs that can be done remotely, 59% say they are home much or all of the time. It's less than the 71% who reported working remotely in October 2020 but is well above the 23% who did before the pandemic.

From those who have a workplace outside of their homes, the majority (61%) said they are choosing to work from home, while the remainder said they’re remote because their workplace is closed or unavailable to them. Researchers have also found that 60% of workers with jobs that can be done from home say they’d like to work from home all or most of the time if given the choice.

There are, of course, drawbacks to working remotely, because no job or workplace is perfect. Remote workers have admitted to feeling lonely, and isolated, and that it can be difficult to get away from work at the end of the day since their office is technically their home.

Still, when it comes to preferences, it all depends on the person. If you think that working from home would be a much better situation than having to be in an office, then you should be able to find a company that will allow that at least part of the time.

At the end of the day, employers should be flexible in allowing their employees to work in an environment that empowers them to perform at their best. That way, everyone wins.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.