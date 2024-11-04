Man Says He's 'Done Dating' After Woman Goes Ballistic When He Refuses To Pay For Her Tooth Whitening Services On Their Date

A man was hoping to take a beautiful woman and business owner out on a date after agreeing to pay for her teeth whitening services, but upon witnessing her unpalatable “attitude,” he quickly changed his mind.

He certainly wasn’t expecting the alarming reaction that would follow. Despite the woman’s attempts to defame him, she did the exact opposite, smearing her own reputation in the end.

The woman followed and filmed the man after he canceled his teeth whitening service with her.

Bre Powers is a Utah-based Mormon content creator and small business owner specializing in esthetics. She recently shared a video filming and criticizing DeeJ, a Christian man and U.S. Army soldier who goes by @DeeJtheDad on TikTok.

Advertisement

Her account and videos have since been deleted.

It all started when DeeJ came across her dating profile, which included her phone number, and he sent her a text.

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

"I was thinking if you're game, I could pay you to whiten my teeth," he messaged her. "And then if you were attracted to me and we hit it off, I could ask you out on a date."

Advertisement

However, when he showed up for the appointment, he quickly realized that they would not be a great match and decided to cancel, resulting in her theatrical multi-part TikTok series.

The woman tried to document their interaction on social media, but it backfired.

Powers first posted a video of DeeJ standing outside his car, accusing him of “wasting her time” by booking an appointment, being an hour late, and then deciding to cancel at the last minute. She claimed that he owed her a $100 cancellation fee, which he refused to pay as he wasn't made aware of it prior. She then took pictures of his license and license plate to file a police report against him.

DeeJ was unbothered by her attempts to expose him, maintaining a calm demeanor. As he entered his vehicle to leave, Powers stood in the way of his door.

Advertisement

“This is also going on Instagram where I have 100,000 followers as well and in the Mormon dating groups of people to avoid,” Powers told him as he waited to drive off, unphased by her irrational behavior.

“I hope you have a better day,” he told her as she continued to complain about the inconvenience he caused her. “Do you mind if I close my door?” She then stepped away, but not without calling him an "ugly [expletive]."

The man shared his side of the story on TikTok after Powers tried to disparage him, claiming he’s ‘done dating.’

On the same day Powers posted her video, DeeJ shared his perspective on the uncomfortable experience.

Advertisement

@deejthedad Yep, I’m done trying to date 😂 also, @Bre powers if you dont’ clarify that I’m NOT lds, I will sue you for defamation hahaha oh and if you are part of the #bremafia and you want to destroy my business it is @Frostbite Foods ♬ original sound - DJ

Obviously, booking an appointment for a service and then canceling at the last minute, especially with a small business owner, is inconvenient and often requires a cancellation fee. But DeeJ wasn’t planning on canceling — it was her rude first impression that turned him away.

In his storytime, DeeJ explained he stumbled upon Powers’ profile on Mutual, a dating app designed for Latter-day Saints (LDS), Mormons, and other fellow Christians.

Powers’ business information and phone number were listed on her profile, and while she and DeeJ didn’t match, he said he found her “beautiful” and reached out regardless. As mentioned before, he suggested he pay for a teeth whitening service and potentially take her out on a date afterward.

Advertisement

She responded to him the following day, but not with a “hello” or “nice to meet you.” Rather, she decided their very first conversation would be the perfect time to inform him she was getting evicted and owed $2,000 in rent. While commenters claimed this should have been an instant red flag, DeeJ offered sympathy and support, stating he would be willing to help her move if needed.

She then let him know that she charges $199 for teeth whitening and asked if he would be willing to come in the same day. He agreed to get there around 5 p.m., but when he arrived, he struggled to find parking, causing him to show up late for the appointment — though he claimed he was only a minute late, not the alleged hour.

Rido | Shutterstock

Advertisement

He ended up parking in a permit-only spot temporarily so he could walk inside and let her know why he was delayed. She, however, immediately had a rude attitude, so he decided he was no longer interested in taking her out or paying for the service, prompting her odd TikTok videos.

It seems that the woman pushed away a kind man who was only trying to support her business and connect with her.

Of course, Powers wasn’t obligated to show interest in DeeJ, but many TikTok users argued that her reaction to his kind efforts was unnecessary and out of line.

“I feel like cancellation fees don’t really count if THEY run you off by being rude at the door,” one person wrote in the comments. “I’m sorry but this is no way to treat another human being who had no bad intentions, but just wanted to low-key take you out on a date,” another user added.

The facts of what truly happened are unknown and, as usual, likely fall somewhere between both perspectives. But DeeJ’s calm and collected composure in the face of Powers’ exaggerated anger was enough for TikTokers to side with DeeJ and support his own small business, Frostbite Foods, a freeze-dried candy company.

Advertisement

Again, Powers doubled down on her attempts to denigrate his name and business, posting a follow-up video describing his outreach as “stalker” behavior and providing context to the rough patch she’s been experiencing recently.

Regardless of who is in the wrong, the bottom line is that delivery, tone, and emotional regulation are everything. Had Powers expressed a bit more understanding and patience with DeeJ, she likely wouldn’t have scared a potential customer away.

Although, initially, DeeJ said he did not actually care to get his teeth whitened, he shared a funny follow-up of him getting the service — with a different esthetician, of course.

Advertisement

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.