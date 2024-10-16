Man Turned Off By Date For Choosing ‘The Big Cup’ At A Frozen Yogurt Shop — ‘Nobody Needs That Much, That’s Crazy’

Phlin Martin, an Australian content creator, posted a TikTok regaling viewers with the details of his recent “nightmare date.” However, many commenters argued it wasn’t their idea of a nightmare at all.

He shared that he went on a date to Yo-Chi, a self-serve frozen yogurt shop, the night before. The pair hit it off right away, with no awkward first-date tension. When they arrived at Yo-Chi, Martin grabbed the small cup. His date, however, did not.

The man said he felt turned off by his date after she chose ‘the big cup’ at a frozen yogurt shop.

“I grab the normal-size cup, right? Like the small one. That's all you need,” he said. "The big cup? That's just outrageous … That's just a gluttonous amount of frozen yogurt.”

Immediately upon seeing his date reach for the big cup, he was concerned, claiming “that could be an issue” for him.

He insisted he was worried about paying for their order as her big cup could amount to "a lot of money."

“I’m filling [my cup] very reasonably, rationing each thing,” Martin said before complaining about how his date filled up her cup generously. “No one needs that much frozen yogurt; that’s such an absurd amount of yogurt. Like, you’re not going to finish it,” he whined.

Then came the toppings.

"I don't know if it's cause I'm really poor or I'm actually just a reasonable human, but when I put my toppings on, it's really a reasonable amount," he said, claiming that he will include only "one little Boba ball" or "maybe an Oreo if I'm feeling frisky." According to Martin, his date didn't have any such hang-ups.

"This girl is just [expletive] putting every topping on. I'm like, Jesus, leave some for everyone else," he groaned. "You're gonna ruin everyone else's Yoshi dates."

When it was time to weigh their cups and pay, he said their total was $330, which seemed unlikely for only two cups of yogurt — even if one of them was a large cup. In fact, Yo-Chi only charges $3.80 per 100 grams of yogurt, so they would have had to consume 87 grams of frozen yogurt to reach that price.

EvgeniiAnd | Shutterstock

Contrary to his assumption, his date did finish her cup of yogurt. He claimed she did so in a rushed and overzealous manner and then proceeded to try and take his yogurt as well.

"I'm almost scared at this point," he said. "Like, am I going to be eaten next?"

He demonstrated her goofy personality, claiming she was drawing attention to them by speaking in a funny voice and making silly comments. He stated her behavior was too “weird” for him and gave him the “ick.”

He then said he took her home after their date, and he hasn’t reached out to her since.

TikTokers found Martin’s portrayal of the date to be judgmental and distasteful.

Some people online argued that Martin exaggerated certain details of the date, and others claimed it didn’t happen at all. TikTokers theorized that he made up the story-time in an attempt to be funny and get attention — which he certainly did, with over four million views, but it wasn’t the attention he was looking for.

“I hope for her sake there isn’t a second date,” one person commented. “At my Yo-chi, there is only one size cup,” another user shared, identifying a potential flaw in his story. Someone else also noticed that his impression of his date’s “weird” comments were actually references from the show “I Think You Should Leave.”

After noticing the considerable amount of negative attention his story-time received, Martin posted a follow-up video telling everyone to “calm down” and stating it was “just a story on TikTok.” He even claimed people were being "disrespectful" and "privileged" by judging his financial concerns.

Another woman, who goes by @m3lbournegalpaz on TikTok, made a video shortly after his, feeding into the story. “I wake up feeling a little bloated from my Yo-Chi bowl last night and my date has posted a TikTok about it,” she captioned the video.

While she admitted that she didn’t actually go on a date with Martin, she still had thoughts about his video.

“I genuinely believe this date did not happen,” she wrote in another TikTok. “I think he tried to be funny at the cost of another woman, and it backfired, and his follow-up was trying to play the victim.”

Be mindful of how jokes can be offensive to others.

Most story-times online tend to be fictional or dramatized, which is understandable because they’re meant to be entertaining. But it’s not OK to make up a story about degrading a woman and call it “funny.” Martin may need to reflect on his idea of humor, which seems to paint women in a negative light.

According to a research project led by a Western Carolina University psychology professor, the continued normalization of “sexist humor” can lead to the tolerance of discrimination toward women, and the same applies to microaggressive jokes toward people of color and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2024, it’s time we put an end to the degrading and offensive jokes that put others down and instead opt for comedy that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.