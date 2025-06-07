Man Plans Surprise Proposal To Bride’s Sister During Her Wedding

Normally, someone proposing at a wedding conjures the thought of an overzealous friend or relative who just doesn’t know anything about proper timing. That wasn't the case for one man who wanted to propose to the bride’s sister during her wedding, however.

While this easily could have been another mistake in the making, he showed off his classy nature by asking the bride’s permission beforehand. In the process, he created a moment his fiancée and other wedding guests wouldn't soon forget.

Advertisement

A friend of the bride wanted to propose to her sister, so they planned the perfect way for him to do it together.

Wedding videographer Rob Chiola caught an unforgettable moment on video while filming a couple’s wedding. During the part of the wedding reception when the bride traditionally would have tossed her bouquet, she did things a little differently.

While Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” played in the background and the DJ counted down from three, the bride took up a stance that suggested she would be throwing her bouquet. Instead, at the last moment, she turned around and walked straight to her sister, who was standing among the bridesmaids jockeying for the bouquet.

Advertisement

While her sister looked on in utter confusion, the bride put the bouquet in her hands and stepped away to make room for a man who was a friend of the couple and the sister’s boyfriend. He got down on one knee right in the middle of the dance floor and proposed to the bride’s sister, who said “yes” through her shock.

The venue then erupted into excitement as family members and friends came crowding in on the next couple to tie the knot, and the bride came back over to share a big group hug with her sister and future brother-in-law. Chiola insisted the proposal was a complete surprise. “She had no idea,” he said of the bride’s sister. That much was evident from her reaction.

The bouquet toss is an old tradition, and the perfect one to pair a proposal with.

According to Brides’ Cristina Montemayor, the bouquet toss we’re all familiar with started in the 1800s. Before that, it was still part of some weddings, albeit in a bizarre way. Single women would do their best to get as close to the bride as possible and even touch her so her good luck would rub off on them.

Advertisement

This could get pretty aggressive, and sometimes involved women trying to rip off parts of the bride’s dress to keep as tokens. So, she would quite literally have to throw her bouquet out and run to escape the crowd.

Gideon Majambe | Pexels

Wedding and event industry expert Eddie Zaratsian said, “The bouquet toss tradition was created, in part, to bestow luck on guests without going to such extreme measures.”

Advertisement

Montemayor pointed out that since marriage is not a requirement for women the same way it was centuries ago, the bouquet toss is more about fun than luck now. “The bouquet toss tradition has endured over the years and evolved into a fun way for a bride to share the spotlight with her single friends and work some friendly competition into the wedding itinerary,” she wrote.

The whole point of the bouquet toss now is that the friend who catches it can claim she is the next to get married. This worked out pretty perfectly for the bride’s sister from the Instagram video.

While proposals at weddings are typically tacky, this one was absolutely perfect.

The Knot’s Elizabeth Ayoola noted that it is typically a mistake to propose at a wedding. As she said, “It’s not your special day.” Piggybacking your upcoming wedding onto someone else’s current one is usually not the best idea.

Advertisement

However, this man really did things the right way. He got permission from the bride and even made her a part of the proposal. It was clear that this moment brought her joy. That’s all that matters.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.