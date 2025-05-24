Mom Refuses To Pay For Son’s Wedding Because His Fiancée Tested His Loyalty By Catfishing Him

A mother meddling in her child's wedding plans is about as common a tradition as "something borrowed, something blue." But are there cases when mom's interference is warranted? That's the question raised by one mom's post on Reddit. While her decision is drastic, pretty much everyone agrees she's doing the right thing.

The mom refused to pay for her son's wedding after his fiancée catfished him to test his loyalty.

Loyalty tests? Catfishing? Groom's mama drama? What is going on here? Well, in a word, it's a mess. The mom wrote in her Reddit post that her 23-year-old son got engaged just months ago and is already apparently having quite a case of cold feet, so much so that he's talking to other girls online. Or, so he thought.

The girl on Tinder was actually his fiancée, catfishing him to catch him cheating.

To be honest, this would make a GREAT episode of the old MTV show "Catfish." The mom wrote that she was appalled to find out that her son has been chatting up another girl on Tinder with just months to go before his wedding. "That's obviously not acceptable behavior," she wrote, in a major understatement.

But there's a twist: His Tinder girlfriend is actually his fiancée posing as a would-be paramour to test whether or not he would be tempted. Her instincts were apparently right, because he fell for it hook, line, and sinker.

The mom, however, thinks both of them are in the wrong. "Yes, what my son did was messed up," she wrote. "But… if you have to run sting operations to trust your fiancé, maybe you shouldn't be getting married." Hard to argue with that.

The mom is now refusing to support their marriage, which she says is based on dishonesty.

There's no real way around it: This marriage is doomed. This is a level of mess that no relationship could withstand, and it shows at the very least that neither of these people is ready to be married.

As the mom put it, "I don’t want to support a marriage that already starts with lies and games from both sides," so she's withdrawing her funding. Most of her family, however, says she's overreacting and "punishing" them unjustly.

But frankly, that seems kind of absurd, and people on Reddit were nearly unanimous that this is not a marriage that should happen. Although many online rightfully took umbrage that she seemed to be a lot more angry at the bride than she was at her son, which is a very fair point. (Boy mom alert!)

You could perhaps argue that the bride and groom themselves should be allowed to make their own call here, rather than being coerced by the groom's mom. But for starters, they're 23 — not exactly an age when people are known to have their heads screwed on straight just yet. The fact that they haven't already called the wedding off on their own volition is a testament to that.

Sometimes people have to be forced to confront the repercussions of their own messiness, which is also often the loving thing to do as a parent. What this couple chooses to do is ultimately up to them, but this mom is under no obligation to help them do it, especially when the marriage is destined for divorce anyway.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.