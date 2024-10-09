Wife Calls Husband ‘Creepy’ For Offering A 14-Year-Old Girl Walking Alone In The Dark A Ride Home — ’No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’

In today's world, most women would probably agree that they generally mistrust men, especially those they don’t know. No one wants to live that way, but it’s become necessary for safety.

One man extended kindness to a teenage girl and was told he was “creepy” for doing so.

A man gives a girl a ride home because she is walking alone at night, but his wife says it is 'creepy.'

“I was driving home from work at 11 p.m. when I saw a girl walking alone,” the 34-year-old man wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post. “We aren’t in a particularly safe area to be out at night like that, so I offered her a ride, and I drove her home, which would have taken her a while to walk.”

Advertisement

During the drive, the young girl explained the unfortunate situation she found herself in.

“She talked about how she was at a party and her ride left without her and that she spent a while looking for a ride, but nobody she knew was sober enough or was able to drive,” he recounted.

Advertisement

“I dropped her off at her place and got home,” he said, happy to have done something kind. Not everyone saw it that way, however.

“My wife asked why I took so long, and I explained everything, and she said it was wrong and creepy to offer a girl her age a ride and that I shouldn’t have done it,” he admitted.

Despite what his wife thinks, this man stands by his actions.

“I personally don’t think it’s wrong with how dangerous our area is,” he stated. “I think it’s better that she had a safe way home rather than potentially getting hurt while walking or being picked up by someone with bad intentions.”

KeyStock | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Other Reddit users agreed that this man did the right thing.

Most commenters thought the man did nothing wrong by helping this girl out, although some questioned the teenager's judgment.

“There are good men/people in this world still, and more need to be brave enough to help others when in need,” one person insisted. “Thank you for being brave enough to help someone in need. We need more people like you.

One woman shared her own similar experience. “I was once in that girl’s situation, and a kind gentleman offered me a ride to safety,” she said. “I will never fault a man for choosing to be a safe option for other human beings. No one should. You aren’t the problem. The ones who make us unsafe are.”

Advertisement

Another Redditor shared what seemed to be on the minds of many. “I’m more concerned the girl [was] willing [to] get in [a] stranger’s car,” they said.

The United Nations defines gender-based violence as "any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life."

These acts of violence occur far too frequently, and research shows that “Men are more likely than women to perpetrate nearly all types of interpersonal violence.”

Advertisement

Some men can be dangerous to women, yet good men are still out there, like the one who offered this girl a ride. Nevertheless, women have to keep their guard up in today's world.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.