Man Explains To His Date Why It Is OK For Men To Have More Partners Than Women — 'God Created Men To Populate The Earth'

A woman secretly recorded what she called “the worst date” of her life — and after watching the footage, most of us would agree!

On their first (and only) date, the man explained why he believes it is OK for men to have more partners than women.

While content creator Taylor Watson was out on a first date, the man began making some rather disturbing remarks regarding the differences between men and women. Unbeknownst to him, Watson began recording his claims and posted the footage on TikTok so that she could show others just how outrageous her date’s claims were.

“You have to understand, like, once a woman gives herself away to multiple men, her worth just, like, decreases significantly,” Watson’s date said.

When she asked why it was OK for men to have had multiple partners in the past but not women, the man claimed that it was because “God created men to populate the Earth.”

He noted that women can only grow one child a year since the gestation period is nine months, whereas men could create hundreds, possibly thousands, of children per year. “Biologically, we’re wired to spread our seed, so it’s just different,” he said.

His illogical and offensive claims didn't end there. The man argued that “a high-value woman saves herself because no guy wants to settle down with someone that’s been that run-through.”

When Watson pointed out the unfair double standard that her date was perpetuating, he said, “That’s the way things have always been.”

"All this stuff about feminism and being free with your body is such [BS],” the man continued. “It’s not empowering; it’s just encouraging women to degrade themselves, and then they wonder why they’re still single.”

At this point, Watson had enough of her date’s ludicrous statements and informed him that she was going to leave since everything he just said was offensive. However, her date told her that everything he said was “100% true” and that if Watson didn’t have “a high body count” then she wouldn’t be so offended.

She wished him good luck on the dating apps before storming off.

Commenters were just as horrified as Watson by her date's claims.

“Sir, I could be a virgin and walk away after hearing all of that, but whatever makes you feel better!” one TikTok user wrote.

“What’s sad is that I literally had a conversation with a guy like this the other day," another commented. "This is not a skit.”

“The minute I hear the words ‘high-value,’ it’s a wrap for me,” a third user shared.

Others online applauded Watson for recognizing the red flags right off the bat and allowing herself to leave.

A woman’s self-worth is not determined by how many partners she has been with.

Some women have been with a lot of partners in the past while others have been more reserved. This does not mean that one has more respect for herself than the other.

We all have different dating histories based on our personal preferences, and no rule says the more people we have been with, the less valuable or self-respecting we are.

Unfortunately, societal attitudes toward women and intimacy have long been unfavorable. However, no one bats an eye when a man claims that he has been with multiple women — in fact, he is often applauded.

It is time that we start challenging the double standard that women face in the dating world and recognize that their self-worth and value are not based on how they’ve chosen to date.

A woman should be comfortable with intimacy, and she certainly doesn't have to answer to anyone for her choices.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.