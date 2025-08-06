Why A Man Who Cheats Will Always End Up Broke, According To Philosophy

There's nothing good about cheating. It ruins the trust between two people and damages a relationship, sometimes beyond repair. While cheating carries a plethora of consequences, one of them seems to be finances, especially for a man.

Some philosophers argue that you simply can't live your life being disloyal and not expect consequences. Those consequences generally result in financial hardships. A man who cheats clearly doesn't believe in truth, and that ends up seeping into other aspects of his life. Because at the end of the day, cheating creates true karmic debt.

Ancient Chinese philosophy says a man's wealth can be directly tied to his relationship with his wife.

A wife is the source of a man's luck and prosperity. According to Chinese philosophy, the moment that a woman finds out a man has been cheating on her, that broken trust means his luck will begin to deteriorate. The Taoist theory is that life is balanced, and when there is harmony in your relationships, there will be prosperity in finances. When that harmony is broken, the balance is lost, and those riches will be lost.

Jasmine Carter | Pexels

A man's ability to find success and prosperity in his professional life is rooted in the success and prosperity of his marriage because the principles of duality insist that life must be in harmony. This is ultimately the theory of Yin and Yang.

A wife's energy directly corresponds to the flow of wealth.

A man who dishonors his wife ends up shutting the door to fortune because a wife is top-tier energy for the home. She holds the feminine energy of Yin. According to Feng Shui experts, when Yin is blocked because a wife isn't being honored the way she should be, that will inevitably disrupt the flow of wealth.

Chinese metaphysics master Sean Chan explained, "One fundamental belief in Chinese metaphysics that a lot of people ignore is the fact that everything is interconnected. Many laypeople don’t appreciate how your marriage, wealth, and overall success are all intricately linked."

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

He went on to say, "Successful men have very good marriages, and they treat their spouses really, really well." That theory is reflected in his simple observation: "If you’re a man and you don’t know the purpose of being in a marriage, or you don’t treat your wife well, any practitioner will know you aren’t someone who can handle life properly. When you can’t handle life properly, you won’t be successful. It’s really as simple as that."

A wife who is not appreciated by her husband will block the abundance her Yin energy can offer.

When a woman feels supported and loved in her relationship, her Yin energy flows, and abundance is welcomed into the home and into the lives of those around her. If a man cheats, however, that disrupted energy will create disharmony in the Yin and Yang balance.

Alena Darmel | Pexels

According to Feng Shui practitioner Eyy Pril, "When a woman feels emotionally full, loved, and supported, she naturally becomes a magnet for abundance. Her high vibration affects the entire home’s energy, which Feng Shui says can increase financial luck, strengthen partner harmony, and attract opportunities and blessings."

When that energy is not cherished and supported, however, the opposite will occur. When a man chooses to disrespect the sanctity of marriage, he is also disrespecting himself and his wallet in the process. The Universe just ends up doing its thing and making sure that man feels the karma that he deserves, and in the process, he ends up broke, both within his relationship and his bank account.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.