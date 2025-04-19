A Man's Wealth Depends On How He Treats His Wife, According To Philosophy

At the core of many ancient philosophies, especially Taoism, is the understanding that our relationships mirror our internal states. A man’s true wealth flows from how he lives personally and spiritually. That's why how a man treats his wife is so integral to his success. If he fosters love and kindness at home, that abundance will translate into money in the professional or material world.

This balance nourishes the soul on a spiritual level, which allows a man the ability to make sensible financial decisions. Abundance in relationships, in turn, yields abundance in a bank account.

In Taoism, a man’s wealth is dependent on how he treats his wife.

The balance between Yin and Yang can impact material wealth.

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER | Canva Pro

Taoist belief centers on the idea that the world exists between Yin and Yang. Meaning, in order to live a truly full and abundant life, you must find the balance between extremes. To truly find wealth in money and riches, the Taoist belief says there must be wealth and richness in your personal and spiritual life. Again, everything must be balanced.

Psychotherapist Adam Garcia Walterbach explained, "Taoism (also recognized as Daoism) is the Ancient Chinese philosophy of duality. It emphasizes harmony in the presence of opposites, resulting in a sense of unity and oneness that ultimately provides guidance in your journey through life."

Taoism teaches that the universe is governed by the balance of Yin, a feminine, receptive, and nurturing energy, and Yang, a masculine, active, and assertive energy. A healthy relationship, especially a marriage, should reflect this balance. If a man mistreats his wife, he disrupts the balance and flow of the Tao in his life. Disharmony at home creates chaos within and without.

In this way, wealth is not about money but about alignment with the universe. A man who treats his wife with love and respect honors the Yin within and around him. This invites harmony and abundance into his life. A man's success in managing his wealth is often rooted in the strength of his marriage. By nurturing his relationship, he sets a stable foundation for financial stability and emotional richness.

The effort a man puts into his marriage reflects the wu wei or guidance of the relationship.

Thirdman | Pexels

A Taoist man would aim to treat his wife not with domination or force, but with wu wei, a gentle guidance, non-interference, and flowing with her nature. As Laozi wrote in the Tao Te Ching, "The soft overcomes the hard. The gentle overcomes the rigid." In relationships, this means that tenderness, patience, and humility are not weaknesses. They are the quiet powers that create lasting harmony and trust.

In line with Taoist principles of balance and non-interference, modern psychological research also supports the idea that relationship harmony is crucial for individual well-being. A survey of nearly 7,000 Australian adults found that those in relationships that met their original expectations reported significantly higher mental health scores.

A man's patience determines the outcome of both of your lives.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Taoism teaches us that everything unfolds in its own time and that patience is essential. Just as financial wealth is built over time through consistent, wise actions, a marriage requires patience, effort, and ongoing love. True wealth in relationships is found in long-term commitment and nurturing growth over time.

By being present, gentle, and attuned, he creates a space of trust and natural harmony. That harmony leads to a home and a life that flows easily. It’s a way of being present and engaged, yet not controlling.

Just as a man needs to make wise, steady decisions in his finances for long-term wealth, he must also do the same in his marriage. And in Taoist belief, if he does so in his marriage, it will balance in his bank account as well. Constantly nurturing the relationship ensures that the couple grows together and becomes more resilient in the face of challenges. A man who invests in his marriage with patience and care is building a foundation of wealth that is more than material. His commitment to his wife and the family creates a lasting legacy of love and stability, which also translates into financial stability.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.