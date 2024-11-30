10 Low IQ Phrases People Use When They Act Like They Know It All

It’s unfortunate, but there are people out there who have a low IQ but use certain phrases to make it seem like they know it all. They’ll act confident when they are challenged by logic and reasoning that goes against their beliefs but they aren't truly capable of understanding. This is dangerous, as being unable to recognize the difference between not understanding something vs not agreeing with it means a likelihood of sticking by positions that you wouldn't otherwise agree with. This prevents thoughtful dialogue and widens room for ever-increasing conflict.

All of that said, how can you know when someone you're speaking with has a valid point or when they're really just unintelligent and are trying to convince you they know it all?

Below are 10 low IQ phrases people use when they act like they know everything

1. ‘Well, it’s pretty obvious’

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

The first low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "Well, it’s pretty obvious." Many people will hear this phrase and instantly get frustrated. Nobody likes to feel undermined and nobody wants to feel stupid. So, when hearing a friend, coworker, or family member say this it can instantly trigger most people.

Research shows that people who feel disrespected tend to get increasingly more aggressive. That said, there is a way to calm the waters. Finding ways to ground themselves or to simply correct themselves is the best course of action. Otherwise, they can risk upsetting the people closest to them, causing the same people to slowly distance themselves.

Advertisement

2. ‘I could’ve told you that’

fizkes | Shutterstock

The next low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "I could’ve told you that." People who act like they know it all don’t know how to keep their options to themselves.

Constant bragging can get to be pretty annoying for most people. The reality is, that most people will think the person doing this is full of themselves and will distance themselves from the other individual completely.

This is why it's smarter to keep your mouth shut if you encounter a situation in which you can rub something into other people’s faces. Although tempting, it can also stir the pot and cause unnecessary drama in the process, something that most people would probably like to avoid.

Advertisement

3. ‘I’ve been around longer than you have’

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Most people have encountered a situation where someone older than them uttered the phrase, "I’ve been around longer than you have." Though some might not think much of it, for the average person this phrase can lead to frustration for a multitude of reasons.

The biggest is that people who say this completely disregard and undermine their intelligence. It shows a complete lack of respect for the other person, as the person cuts them off and doesn’t allow for a proper conversation.

Though it’s easy to allow emotions to go haywire, it’s also important for people to find ways to ground themselves. According to a study published in the Journal of Inflammation Research, grounding helps to improve sleep, reduces pain, reduces stress, speeds wound healing, and reduces blood viscosity. This will also ensure that this person remains in control even when those around them disrespect or undermine them.

Advertisement

4. ‘You don’t get it’

Cat Box | Shutterstock

The next low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "You don’t get it." When people say this it’s usually because of two things. For some, it could be because they’re fed up and frustrated. For others, it’s likely because they know they’re in the wrong and are desperately doing their best to appear right.

Refusing to admit to mistakes leads to misunderstandings and miscommunication in relationships. Not only that, it can slowly cause the people closest to them to distance themselves as they don't feel heard in the relationship. This showcases just how important it is to stand down and why considering other people’s feelings is so important.

5. ‘I don’t need your input’

AJR_photo | Shutterstock

Another low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "I don’t need your input." When in a classroom setting or in the workplace there will always be someone that believes they know better than other people. Refusing to listen to reason they’ll purposely shut down the conversation claiming that they know everything. Unfortunately, the people who think they know the most tend to know the least.

Known as The Dunning-Kruger effect, this is when someone wrongly overestimates their knowledge, summarized Open Mind. This is why people should be a bit more realistic with themselves and listen to reason. And knows, they may find that their initial reasoning is actually quite flawed.

Advertisement

6. ‘There’s no need to explain it’

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

The next low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "There’s no need to explain it." It’s important to understand that nobody knows everything. When approached with a question most people aren’t encyclopedias that have all the answers at the tip of their fingers. And yet too often people believe that they do know everything and that it isn’t ’worth their time to go over everything with everyone.’

However, refusing to communicate ends up causing miscommunication and mishaps in any relationship. Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that a lack of communication leads to greater stress for the other party. This is why it’s important for people to educate themselves and to clearly explain what their position is. They might find that they were missing a key detail, helping them to improve the outcome.

7. ‘I know what I’m doing, trust me’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Another low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "I know what I'm doing, trust me." People who act like they know it all will tell others to trust them because they know better. They'll ramble about how they majored in this which is why they're the best fit for the job.

Unfortunately, most of the time these same people leave their friends and coworkers disappointed as they slowly discover they don't know what they're doing. It gets worse as these same individuals refuse to admit they're wrong, leading to their project ending in disaster.

Advertisement

8. ‘I’ve done my research’

Perfect Wave | Shuttetstock

It's sad, but one low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "I've done my research." On the surface, this might not sound like a rude thing to say. Perhaps they did do their research and perhaps they do feel competent in their abilities. However, there's another side to this argument, which is the fact that it closes the door for further discussion.

Having poor social skills leads to worsening mental and physical health, according to a study published in Health Communication. Furthermore, poor social skills lead to an increase in loneliness, which explains why it impacts people's mental health for the worse.

9. ‘It’s not that hard’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

The next low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "It's not that hard." When someone utters this phrase they're admitting to knowing more than the people around them.

And though this isn't inherently bad, it does rub this fact into other people's phrases. Unfortunately, doing this won't end well as people hate to feel belittled and undermined. As a result, don't be surprised if this feeling of belittlement quickly turns to anger, or worse, aggression.

All things considered, this is why it's best to keep these thoughts to themselves. Though it might seem innocent enough. it can cause the people around them to feel frustrated, impacting their relationship for the worse.

Advertisement

10. ‘Wow, you didn’t know that?’

Magic Lens | Shutterstock

The final low IQ phrase people use when they act like they know it all is, "Wow, you didn't know that?" On the outside, this person might sound like they're genuinely curious and shocked by someone's lack of knowledge. Yet, most of the time, people say this to sound phrase out loud to be condescending.

In reality, they're secretly doing their best to tear people down just to make themselves look better. This isn't great, as a study published in Frontiers in Psychology cited that witnessing bad behavior impacts someone else's performance for the worse.

This is why saying rude things like, 'Wow, you didn't know that,' isn't such a good idea. Not only is it straight-up rude, but it directly impacts the people around them, affecting their work and by extension, their work environment for the worse.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.