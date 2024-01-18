Little Girl Called 'Spoiled' After Showing Off Her Playhouse She Got For Christmas

While some of us were waiting all year for Santa to bring us a dollhouse, new clothes, or a brand new stuffed animal as a kid some families have upped the ante with new extravagant gifts.

Mom, Christina Oliva Cinque, shared exactly that; a Christmas surprise for her twins that exceeded even adult commenters' expectations for holiday gifts.

The Christmas gift, a gigantic playhouse in the family’s backyard, has done more than ruffle a few feathers. In fact, the family has received a great deal of backlash for it. Not only the parents but the kids, as well with comments calling the young girl “spoiled” for showing off her gift in a recent “house tour” on TikTok.

Viewers are calling this young girl ‘spoiled’ over the playhouse she received for Christmas.

The New York family posted the original video showcasing their playhouse in early December.

Many commenters were enamored by the young girl’s spirited personality calling her “a superstar” for the hilarious attitude she gave while hamming it up for the camera. However, others were not quite as taken by the girl and called her parents ignorant for posting a video of their “spoiled” daughter in her life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse.

It seems like the playhouse in particular was what caused so many viewers to be upset, as the other expensive parties, trips, and moments broadcasted on her page received nothing but love.

This mom went ‘all out’ for her kids at their recent birthday party which featured an extravagant Barbie theme.

In a video from early January, Cinque shared her daughter’s Barbie-themed birthday party complete with incredible decorations, costumes, and food displays.

Comments under this video applauded the mom for the party. “This is so adorable,” one wrote. “I’m claiming this life for my own children — you’re doing amazing, Mom!”

So, if this and so many other videos on her page were received well, why did the playhouse strike a nerve with so many other viewers?

Many commenters admitted the kids’ Christmas playhouse was larger than their own homes, which opened up a larger discussion about the wealth gap.

“This kid’s playhouse is nicer than my first three apartments,” one commenter shared.

Hundreds of comments under the post debated about the gift with some saying it was incredible for these young kids, while others argued it was ignorant in the midst of New York’s housing crisis.

However, the parents have brushed the negative comments off their shoulders and continued to post to social media as normal.

While many creators, including Diana Garcia, shared the playhouses they gifted their own children, this family in particular raised a lot of eyebrows with their viral video.

“My playhouse was a mat under my parent’s kitchen table,” one commenter wrote. “This is nicer than my home as a 46-year-old, it’s insane.”

While it was this family’s decision to spoil their children for the holiday, these commenters were still angry emphasizing the size, expense, and location of the playhouse. Commenters calling the young girl “spoiled” added to the backlash.

Economic disparity and wealth flaunting do not mix.

Bullying children is never acceptable, but when an entire generation of young people is struggling to pay rent and make a living wage in our current economy, it’s no wonder reactions are volatile.

The reality is that most demographics in our country couldn’t realize a home like this for their own families much less exclusively for their children. While many find it motivating, others simply find it “disgusting” and that’s the narrative that this family is grappling with in their comment section.

Regardless, these kids are clearly well-off financially — not just from their Christmas presents, but in their daily lives portrayed through their mother’s social media platforms.

For the vast majority of struggling Americans who use social media as an escape from their own financial burdens, it’s no wonder they’re unsettled and upset watching content like this after the holidays.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.