Mom Claps Back At People Blaming Social Media For Teens' Obsession With Sephora — 'It's The Parents. Close Your Wallets.'

One of the latest controversies to go viral on the Internet is the debate surrounding so-called “Sephora kids.” These tweens and teens are notorious for shopping for age-inappropriate products at the high-end makeup chain all while making a mess and acting rude.

Many blame these kids’ access to social media and beauty influencers for their bad behavior. However, one mom on TikTok stepped in to say that the blame actually lies elsewhere.

A mom of a 12-year-old girl admitted that the children’s behavior at Sephora is their parents’ fault.

TikToker Cassey Ahlas recently posted a video sharing her thoughts on the latest Sephora makeup craze for young girls. “The teenyboppers taking over Sephora — let’s talk about it as the mom of a 12-year-old girl,” she started her video.

“This is not a kid problem,” she stated. “This is an adult and parenting problem.”

Ahlas remarked that her daughter is, in many ways, just like all of the other girls buying into the Sephora craze. “I am the mom of a 12-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl that is into cheerleading, and a 12-year-old girl that asked for skincare for Christmas this year,” she said. “My daughter is also on social media. She does have a TikTok account.”

However, Ahlas said there is one important difference between her daughter and the other girls caught up in shopping at Sephora. “I’ve seen people blaming … it’s social media, it’s influencers, it’s because these kids have access to the Internet, it’s because these kids have access to TikTok," she said. "No, it’s because these kids have access to Mom and Daddy’s wallet, and Mom and Daddy don’t say no.”

Ahlas explained that instead of buying her daughter the popular “$55 Drunk Elephant skincare,” she instead got some “reasonable” items from Target. According to Ahlas, “I, as her mother, had a conversation with her about what was age-appropriate for her skin, what she needed and what she didn’t. I set limits.”

The mom stated that her daughter was “happy and grateful for” her gifts “because I have taught her to have respect and to be grateful for the gifts that she receives.”

Ahlas sees this as a problem that extends beyond Sephora.

While the spotlight has been on young girls shopping for makeup and skincare, Ahlas believes this is a sign of a bigger problem. “This goes far beyond Sephora at this point,” she said. “Teachers are saying the same thing, restaurant waiters, anywhere that has to do with your kids is all saying the same thing. Kids these days have no respect and that starts at home.”

Other TikTokers agree with Ahlas. Creator @tineefarinee joined the conversation and said, “The 10-year-old little girls spending their Christmas money at Sephora epidemic is so much bigger than that.”

She connected what is happening with kids at Sephora directly to "iPad kids."

“In 2010, Apple released its very first iPad, so we’re witnessing the first chunk of grown-up iPad kids entering society,” she stated. “And no wonder they’re so rude. They grew up on iPads and were not properly socialized.”

According to Business Insider, “The term ‘iPad kids’ is used to refer to kids who are raised without limits on their screen time.” Many believe that a lack of proper socialization is at the root of these children’s problems.

With so much screen time and little socialization, it’s not surprising that kids would act this way. But, ultimately, this is an issue that starts at, and must be addressed at, home.

Ahlas emphasized this, urging parents to "do your research, close your wallets, open your eyeballs, teach your kids what they need and what they don’t and how to respect other people.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.