You Know Life Has Gotten To Be Too Much When This Is What The Ideal Vacation Looks Like

People have many different ideas for the perfect vacation. Some want to lounge on the beach alone with a book in one hand and a drink in the other, and others want to visit the busiest and most popular tourist destinations around the world.

Whatever type of vacation you prefer, people travel to get away from their lives, work, and other responsibilities. They likely just want to get some peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and if this sounds familiar, you may want to try this on your next vacation.

There's a new travel trend emerging, and it's called the 'quiet vacation.'

This type of vacation is meant to be an escape from everyday life. It often takes place in a secluded location with little to no distractions, including Wi-Fi and technology. While it doesn't have to be done solo, traveling alone could provide an extra level of relaxation and calm.

Pinterest's 2024 travel report revealed major increases in users interested in quiet travel, with searches for "quiet places" and "calm places" rising by 50% and 42% respectively. Searches for "village vibes," "cabin in the mountains," and "countryside" also gained popularity last year.

Many travelers seeking a "quiet vacation" also choose to take advantage of the proven benefits of spending time in nature. Hiking through a forest or sitting by a river can improve your mental health, boost your focus, and inspire your creativity.

The desire for calm and solitude likely comes from consistently high stress levels in daily life.

Sarah Pressman, a professor of psychological science at UC Irvine, believes that many travelers no longer seek out exciting, high-energy vacations because they feel so overwhelmed in their daily lives by work, technology, and the media.

We struggle to find time for real relaxation amid all our career and family obligations. "What this is probably evidence of is that we are not restoring right now in a way that maybe we used to be able to," Pressman noted. "Even when you're at home, you're not actually resting."

The hospitality industry has begun to pick up on this rising trend, including Postcard Cabins creator Jon Staff. This startup designs tiny cabins away from major cities that can be booked through Marriott Bonvoy and are perfect for a "quiet vacation." He shared, "Our need, as a people, is to have more balance in our lives. To get away from the noisy city, to get away from our stressful jobs, to be free even of our messy apartments."

Taking a 'quiet vacation' can greatly benefit your overall health.

If you needed a reason to take a vacation, here it is. One study found that people who take more time off often have better health. The participants showed signs of decreased metabolic syndrome and a reduced risk of cardiovascular events. Pressman, who has studied the benefits of vacation and leisure, said, "We've even seen reduced stress reactivity, reduced heart rate, and blood pressure after taking vacations."

She added, "I think the benefit there is twofold from these quiet vacations, because if you go there and you get the benefits of nature, but you're also cutting off the source of your stress by not checking your emails, worrying about work, worrying about what you're missing, and you're actually able to disengage."

Even Airbnb has jumped on the trend, with hosts offering more than just remote cabins in the wilderness. Take Nicco Segreto, for example. He's the founder of the Floating Glacier Hut, described by the BBC as "a cabin moored in an uninhabited glacial bay in wild and remote East Greenland." As Travel writer Laura Hall detailed for the outlet, "Amid its eight million listings, Airbnb includes nomadic yurts in Mongolia, a community guest house in Papua New Guinea, a tree house in the Amazon River between Colombia, Peru, and Brazil, and a cabin stay on the Blaeberry River in the Canadian Rockies where you're unlikely to see another soul."

In short, going off the grid is the new "it destination." And maybe that's more a commentary on life in general now. Clubs in Ibiza are being replaced with one-person tree houses tucked into rainforests. There's something both poetic and a little sad about it, however. Travel reflects an overworked mind that is much more comfortable in solitude than in celebrating in an immersive culture. Hopefully, we can all find a middle ground where we get to experience both.

