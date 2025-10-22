Forget Postcards & Coffee Mugs, Gen Z Travelers Are Coming Home With A Far More Unique — & Permanent — Souvenir

It's inevitable that we'll end up with a stockpile of fridge magnets or keychains to remember a vacation. But do these travel reminders actually provide a memorable keepsake? More often than not, no.

These little trinkets are fun, sure, but they can easily get lost, misplaced, or thrown out, sometimes intentionally. However, Gen Z travelers are starting to forgo traditional souvenirs in favor of something a bit more permanent that surely won't sit in a drawer collecting dust.

Young travelers are getting tattoos as souvenirs in lieu of traditional trinkets.

It's called "tattoourism," a combination of "tattoo" and "tourism," and it refers to the act of traveling to a place to get a tattoo. It differs from just getting a tattoo on a whim while on vacation because so-called "tattourists" go somewhere meaningful with the intention of getting tattooed, usually in a culturally significant place or by a renowned tattoo artist.

"Some travellers might mark their life-changing trip with a photo or trinket, while others walk away with a piece of living art on their bodies as a souvenir," Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for the flight alert service Going, told HuffPost. "Tattoo tourism is not a new trend, but with people increasingly prioritising experiences over things these days, walking away with a visual memory of your trip that lasts a lifetime can feel like a better use of funds for younger travellers."

Some may seek out famous cultural styles like Sak Yant in Thailand, which are traditional Thai tattoos with designs that offer the wearer protection, luck, and success. Others prefer art that is a symbolic commemoration of the place they traveled to, such as a city skyline, coordinates, or landmarks.

This trend is quickly gaining traction in the hospitality industry.

Research from Hostelworld found that almost 40% of travelers between the ages of 18-35 have gotten a tattoo as a permanent souvenir while traveling. Out of this group, over half said that they planned their design ahead of time (58%) and looked up their chosen tattoo artist (51%).

Tattoo artists are beginning to do partnerships with hotels, travel companies, and even cruise ships. Kimpton, a hotel under IHG Hotels & Resorts, decided to team up with a local up-and-coming tattoo shop called Tiny Zaps to give complimentary, exclusive tattoos to guests 18 and over.

Vicki Poulos, vice president for luxury lifestyle brands for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Kimpton and Hotel Indigo brands, said, "Tattourism is an incredible way to permanently stamp a meaningful reminder of a trip with loved ones and an opportunity to blend travel, art, and self-expression for an unforgettable experience."

Anyone interested in 'tattourism' should do their research ahead of time.

If you're planning on traveling to get a cultural tattoo, keep in mind the ethical considerations. Tattourism is a way of engaging with a culture's traditional, and sometimes sacred, practices. Remember that there's a big difference between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation.

For example, tribal and indigenous tattoos are often linked to ancestry and identity. It's a rite of passage that's usually earned, granted by the community, or representative of an individual's lineage. If you're an outsider and don't have permission to wear a tattoo, it may be best to just admire it.

Many cultures have rules about who can wear tattoos and how they are performed. Replicating these styles without proper guidance can be seen as disrespectful and offensive towards that culture. If you're considering a tattoo or style with cultural roots, look up the history and meaning beforehand, and make the effort to consult with local experts.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.