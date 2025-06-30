Survey Reveals How Many Days Parents Need To Recover From A Family Vacation

Although vacations are supposed to be relaxing, a new survey reveals the number of days it takes for parents to recover from the fun. Though family vacations are meant to be an enjoyable escape from everyday life, planning and executing a trip with the whole family can sometimes be quite the opposite. The change in routine often backfires, resulting in cranky kids, and long flights (or even longer car rides) exacerbate any issues. It's nearly impossible for parents to find a semblance of peace, so much so that most parents say it takes days to recover from the stress of a vacation.

A new survey revealed that parents need two and a half days to recover from a family vacation.

A survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Yoto, a company that makes screen-free audio players for kids, asked 2,000 parents of children under 12 about their experiences traveling as a family. On average, parents said that it took around 2.4 days to recover from the stress of a family trip.

Around one in three parents said it takes under an hour for the peace to be broken when traveling as a family, regardless of the mode of transportation. A vast majority (71%) believe they need another vacation, sans children, to recover from the one they just took.

Many parents resort to bribery and unlimited screen time to keep the peace on vacation.

Almost a third of parents said that their children have frequent meltdowns while traveling, so who can blame parents for using all of the tools in their arsenal? Thirty percent of respondents said they have bribed their kids with candy or snacks, and 28% admitted they bought a toy mid-trip to avoid disaster.

While 70% of parents said that having time away from screens while traveling is important to them, 26% confessed to giving their kids unlimited screen time when the stress of the trip became too much.

Still, some parents embrace their creativity to keep their kids entertained without screens, inventing games, singing songs, and making up stories. Others (62%) use an audio player, either to play music and stories or as a calming tool.

"Parents are juggling meltdowns, mood swings, and the pressure to make every moment magical," Sarah Natchez, Yoto’s managing director, stressed. "This research shows just how much creativity and resilience [go] into keeping the peace and why tools that help kids stay engaged and encourage independent play can make all the difference."

Traveling with family can take a toll on parents' mental health.

The stress of traveling as a family is real, and parents feel it the most. Eleven percent even reported faking a bathroom break to cry or get some much-needed time alone. Almost two-thirds of parents feel pressure to have the perfect trip, but sometimes things are simply out of their hands.

Family travel can be challenging, but it's important to be present and enjoy every moment, perfect or not.

"At the end of the day, it’s not about having a flawless itinerary — it’s about making memories, even the messy ones," Natchez added. "Whether it’s giggles in the backseat or cupcakes for breakfast at the airport, these imperfect moments are what stick with families long after the trip ends."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.