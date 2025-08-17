People Are So Sleep-Deprived That They’re Willing To Pay $1725 For A 'Sleepcation,’ According To Survey

When you buy a vacation, do you book it for the sightseeing, attractions, and delicious food? Or do you book it based on how good the napping opportunities are? If you're like an increasingly large number of holidaymakers these days, it's probably the latter.

That's according to a new survey, which found that people are so burned out they are actually booking vacations specifically geared for getting some shut-eye, even if it means flying halfway around the world.

People are so sleep-deprived they're booking 'sleepcations,' according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by, who else, mattress retailer Amerisleep, who combined Google Search data with responses from 1,000 Americans about so-called "sleep tourism" (yes, that's a thing) to get a sense of just how big a trend this is becoming.

Suffice to say, it's real and it's growing. They found that 1 in 5 people they asked are actively thinking of booking a sleep-focused vacation this year. Forget the local culture and cuisine, the theme parks and museums. What these people want is a dang nap, and they're willing to pay a pretty penny to get it.

People are willing to pay extra for destinations and accommodations that promote good sleep.

For most of us, a worthwhile add-on to the price of a vacation is something like a guided tour or an upgraded wine package. For these "sleep tourists," they're looking for upgrades that will get them better shut-eye.

Amerisleep's survey revealed that people are looking for hotels with "sleep amenities" like blackout blinds and curtains, high-end mattresses, and dedicated quiet rooms. Resorts with "no phone" policies (The White Lotus, anyone?) are popular too. There are even resorts with experts who will give you a seminar on how to get better sleep.

Polina | Pexels

And these people are willing to pay whatever it takes to get some shut-eye: 43% said they'd be willing to pay extra for a "sleep-enhanced" hotel room with features like soundproofing, and respondents said they'd shell out an average of $1725 extra for their vacation if it means they'll come home rested.

This may sound insane (though as someone who spent the first 40 years of his life an insomniac, I kinda get it), but it's not really surprising when you take in the stats: nearly one-third of us do not get the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep per night, 10-15% of us are full-on insomniacs and 15-20% of us have a sleep disorder, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Most people said they view good sleep as a luxury, and they're willing to travel the world to get it.

It's a pretty stinging commentary on our times that so many people Amerisleep surveyed said they believe truly good sleep is a luxury nowadays. Fifty-six percent of respondents said being able to prioritize sleep is a "privilege," and more than two-thirds of Gen Zers said so.

Given our punishing economy, breakneck work schedules, and the stress from, you know, *gestures at everything*, it's not exactly surprising. So it probably shouldn't be a shock then when it comes to "sleep tourism," people are willing to go as far-flung as it takes.

The top destinations on "sleep tourists'" radar include The Maldives, famous for its resorts with over-water huts, along with Santorini, Greece, and the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Unsurprisingly, U.S. destinations fell pretty low on the list, but the crashing waves of Big Sur, California, came in at the top for American spots.

Unexpectedly, though, the #1 destination was the bustling city of Kyoto, Japan, which seems counterintuitive. While nowhere near the size of cities like Tokyo or Osaka, Kyoto is certainly no small town.

But among the things it's known for are its wellness spas and a cityscape dominated by peaceful temples and gardens, making it perhaps the perfect sleep destination for cityfolk. In fact, it's making me sleepy already — one ticket to Kyoto, please!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.