Nursing Home Residents Share The 12 Most Important Life Advice They Want Younger Generations To Know

An activities coordinator at a nursing home recently used her TikTok platform to share her residents’ life advice for younger generations. While some took a more serious tone, others stressed the importance of enjoying every aspect of life while you still can.

“What life advice would you pass onto the younger generation?” the prompt read, alongside images of the smiling faces of her nursing home residents, eager to share their insights.

Here are 12 important pieces of life advice from nursing home residents younger generations should know:

1. Make lots of friends.

Having a great circle of friends around you can change the trajectory of your life. Focus on harboring healthy connections with people you trust who motivate you to grow and be authentic.

Like several of these nursing home residents highlighted, there’s nothing more important than connecting with others.

2. Reminisce on old memories and think about ways to improve yourself.

Self-awareness comes from reflecting on your life, identifying moments in which you acted poorly, and seeking ways to improve. Without reflection, you can never learn from your past mistakes.

So, journal at night, reflect on arguments, and try to find ways to grow in every passing moment.

3. Enjoy every aspect of your life while you can.

In the chaos of life, many of us forget to slow down and miss much of its beauty.

Take a second to slow down and appreciate everything you have — from family and loved ones to good health and fun hobbies. Adopt gratitude-focused practices like meditation and journaling, allowing you to slow down, enjoy the world, and grow personally.

4. Have lots of patience.

The old adage, "Patience is a virtue," is a cliche for a reason. As challenging as it seems at times, having patience for yourself and others is vital. Everyone makes mistakes and experiences setbacks—patience allows you to persevere.

5. Just be happy.

“Be happy.” It’s the most straightforward advice yet challenging to practice, especially for younger generations with endless distractions, stressors, and expectations. While difficult, figure out ways to reintroduce joy into your life.

What we allow to blossom inside us — happiness, joy, empathy, serenity — will spread to our lives, reality, and the people around us. Make it a comfortable place to live and exist in.

6. Always give things a chance and try new things.

Many people underestimate the power you can wield by being a “beginner” at something. You never know what curiosity and creativity might unlock within you when you try something new.

"Unlearning coach" Leah Taggz shared three reasons everyone should make time to be a beginner: It makes you more creative, it builds confidence and self-trust, and it keeps you curious.

7. Eat plenty of biscuits.

There’s not much more to be said for this advice — this woman summed it up perfectly. You deserve the sweet treat.

Another resident agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Always pick the tastiest option for dinner."

8. Look after yourself.

Of course, growing old isn’t just about prioritizing happiness and managing your stress. Although those are two huge contributors to illness, healthy habits are equally important.

Like this nursing home resident proudly advised, there’s nothing better you can do now than nourish your body and mind. Start today, whether it’s moving your body, taking your vitamins, visiting the doctor, or starting a routine to help your mental health.

9. Always watch your back.

While the tone of this advice was partially in jest, the sentiment is still important. There are always people who will try to manipulate you into holding unhealthy habits and mindsets.

Advocate for yourself and never forget the standards your friends and connections should live up to. Find a balance between looking out for yourself and trusting the people in your life.

10. Think before you speak — you can’t take your words back.

Empathy is one of the first principles we teach young children, yet many of us in adolescence, adulthood, and old age seem to forget how to treat others around us.

In moments of intense emotions, our words can get the best of us, harming relationships and hurting everyone involved. Don’t underestimate the power of stepping back, sitting with your emotions, and allowing everyone to breathe.

11. Take care in everything you do.

Regardless of what you spend your days doing, many nursing home residents urge young people to genuinely “take care” in everything they do. Put in the effort now, push yourself, and take on new hobbies, challenges, and passions.

In many of these adults’ opinions, it's better to see what kind of life and environment you can build for yourself than to regret 40 years later all the things you “could’ve done.” If you knew you only had a few days left on Earth, what would you regret not doing?

12. Don’t drink alcohol. Nothing good ever comes from it.

Of course, there are plenty of people who drink alcohol socially and have healthy relationships with the substance, but many of these nursing home residents argue it’s better to steer clear.

Learn how to go to parties, interact with people, and build hobbies outside of alcohol, especially if you feel it’s becoming a pillar in your identity or relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.