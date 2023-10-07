The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Least Attractive Dominant Trait

The first impression your dominant personality traits make on others are most important of all when it comes to meeting a potential romantic partner, and no optical illusions you try to mask yourself with are likely to be convincing when covering those parts of yourself others can see.

Think about it: when else but on a first date are you so concerned with looking your best and with projecting the best possible version of yourself? These are things we do our best to highlight when we are trying to endear ourselves to a potential romantic partner.

Of course, we also do our best to hide all the scarier stuff. However, nobody's perfect, and whether we like to admit it or not, we all do have unattractive aspects of ourselves that we just can't hide.

Luckily, this personality test will reveal your least attractive dominant trait.

If you don't know what these unattractive traits are, a simple optical illusion can help you quickly sort out what it is about you that may be keeping potential partners at bay.

All you have to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first. Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusions test reveals about which of your dominant personality traits people find the least attractive.

Photo: Oleg Shupliak

1. If you saw Shakespeare's face

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was Shakespeare's face, your least attractive dominant trait is your ego.

In this day and age, not many people have the confidence that you have, and with good reason. Few people are as impressive as you are in pretty much every conceivable way.

Here's the thing: You don't need to explain that to other people, and when you do, it comes across as you having either an inflated ego or, interestingly, a lack of true confidence. Trust that your awesomeness shows, and know that forcing that opinion on others only keeps potential love connections away.

2. If you saw the woman lying in bed

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the woman lying in bed, your least attractive dominant trait is your sloppiness.

Sure, it's perfectly acceptable to leave your dishes in the sink for one night, maybe even for two. But you have meals in your sink that may possibly have been consumed by Benjamin Franklin, and while you might think that no one else would care, actually, that's just you.

I'm not saying that you can't live your life the way you want to. Be free! That said, if you are such a slob that it's turning off potential life partners, that's something you might want to consider before heading out into the dating pool again.

3. If you saw the man wearing a turban

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the man wearing a turban, your least attractive dominant trait is your jealousy.

There's taking pride in your romantic partner and wanting to spend as much time together as you can, and then there's being so jealous it makes everyone around both of you feel uncomfortable.

Don't get it twisted. Your partner is with you for a reason, and the reason is that they love you. Acting with jealousy in your heart doesn't just make you look bad, it makes you look like you don't trust your partner, which is, in fact, even worse.

4. If you saw the rose on a stage floor

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the rose on a stage floor, your least attractive dominant trait is your naïveté.

It's not your fault that sometimes you speak before you think, but doing this so often can make people around you falsely believe that you're a little bit of a ditz. We all know that couldn't be further from the truth, so take heart.

Taking a moment to collect your thoughts before opening your mouth to speak, as this may help you better organize your questions, or even potentially figure things out for yourself without having to ask. Your innocence is a quality you shouldn't ever let go of, but don't let people take it, and you, in the wrong light.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. She has a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime topics. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.