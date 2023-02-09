Did you forget to get your man a Valentine’s Day gift?

If so, don’t worry. It happens.

Valentine’s Day is such a weird holiday anyway. It creeps up on you at the beginning of the year and then suddenly — BOOM! You’re supposed to be at your most romantic and thoughtful, but you just used up all your best ideas a month and a half ago at Christmas.

Chances are, MANY of you won’t even start Googling “OMG what do I get my boyfriend/husband/friend with benefits for Valentine’s Day?!” until a few days before the event itself, but I’m here to tell you that everything is okay.

Thanks to the miracle that is Amazon Prime, as long as you remember about Valentine’s Day by February 12th, you can still get your man almost ANYTHING and it will be delivered on time, making him think that you must’ve gone shopping a long time ago.

If you need some uber last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your special man and you need them delivered ASAP, here are some awesome gifts — ranging from cheap to pricey — that Amazon Prime can definitely deliver by February 14th.

Here are 20 last-minute gifts you can get him on Amazon Prime right now for Valentine's Day:

Do you want to give him a big ticket item thrill, but you can’t afford to spend a thousand bucks on technology? You can go smaller and more personal and get a similar effect. Try buying him a basic Kindle Fire tablet. They work as a multi-purpose tablet and as an e-reader.

This is kind of a genius idea — there’s a company, Beer Greetings, that makes custom holiday-themed cardboard six-pack holders, complete with attached Valentine’s cards. So you can order their V-Day packaging and run to your local store to fill it with some of their favorite beer.

There’s not a true male equivalent to sexy, skimpy lingerie — your dude does not want a bright red banana hammock for Valentine’s Day — so why not give him a fun alternative? These awesome heart-covered silk boxer shorts are cute, they look exactly like the kind of boxers men wear when they get pantsed in a movie, and they’re comfortable AF.

Do you want to go big this Valentine’s Day? Relatively big, that is. You don’t want to buy him a car (where do you even get those big bows?!), but you definitely want to make him say, “OMG, I have the best girlfriend/boyfriend/wife/husband EVER!”

OK, is your man not very impressed by physical things? He already has a watch and a phone and you know he’d appreciate something a little more heartfelt? There’s a simple way to show him you care without having to pretend that you’re some super-crafty Pinterest person who can build him a memory chest out of driftwood.

Men love grilling. Don’t know why it’s such a more manly way to cook than baking or sautéing, but, regardless, most men who love to cook love to play around with the grill. However, grills can be expensive, take up a lot of room, and, depending on where you live, it can be WAY too cold to grill out in February.

Three words, people: spreadable bacon jam.

Is your guy a total Ron Swanson? The kind of guy that can build his own canoe out of a hatchet and a birch tree? You can still find something perfect for him in the realm of instant-delivery online shopping.

This is the gift that keeps on giving (to you!). Does your man love pampering himself? Or would you like him to pay more attention to pampering himself… and his overall hygiene?

Did you know that research shows that people who wear crazy, colorful socks are more independent, creative, and successful? With that in mind, this company has a huge selection of insanely cute socks that your man will love — astronaut socks, Sherlock Holmes socks, unicorn vs. narwhal socks… you name it.

These sweet kicks offer a performance design for fitness walking or long days of work, with a stylish exterior for casual versatility — perfect for work and play.

No need to pick up before he cleans, this 3D obstacle avoidance technology senses and dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids' toys/socks, in its way. A true helper for the man with pets and kids.

For the man who loves his shower time, this reversible bath sheet features a mini textured waffle weave on one side and plush terry on the other — and it's larger than a standard bath towel.

This casual boat shoe is designed for the elegant gentleman in your life. The duds are comfortable to wear barefoot and can easily be dressed up or down.

For the game night guy, this lively trivia game allows him to team up with other generations to test knowledge of popular TV shows, movies, music, slang, news-worthy events, and other insights from all eras.

For The Simpsons super-fan, consider a battle for the ages to see who survives the treachery.

Okay, so this is technically a gift for kids — but it's also for kids at heart. Fill the blaster with the special non-toxic, tear-free foam formula, and then switch it on. That's it! Instantly, an endless stream of foam flows from the blaster, filling your backyard and sparking hours of fun.

Now he can discreetly and completely hide entire outlets, ugly plugs & cords for a streamlined, clean home.

An old-school gift with a modern design that provides hours of inspiring screen-free entertainment and mental relaxation for him.

For the dapper dude in your life, these shades use state-of-the-art materials to craft polarized, sun-blocking steel frames that look as chic as they feel.

Tom Burns has served as a contributing editor for 8BitDad and The Good Men Project, and his writing has been featured on Babble, Brightly, Mom.me, Time Magazine, and various other sites. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.

