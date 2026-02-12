While most of us feel happier and more present in a clean home, it's not always sustainable to keep it that way for more than a few hours. There are a few kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly, but there are also things we rarely remember to take care of or overlook amid the chaos of everyday life.

This isn't meant to shame anymore. It's no surprise that in our modern culture, focused on productivity and busyness, so many adults are struggling to find time for the "full-time job" of household labor. Especially for women and mothers who already take on almost double the labor of their male partners, they can't keep up with everything. In nothing else, these are simply the things that are worth cleaning before hosting, the things that people may actually notice.

Here are 11 kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly

1. Sticky floors

Sjale | Shutterstock

Walking around in someone's home and noticing your feet sticking is one of the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly. From letting messes linger on the floor for too long to avoiding deep floor cleanings when they only have time for a surface-level clean, this is not uncommon in certain areas of people's living spaces.

Sometimes, even using too much cleaner while mopping or cleaning the floors can result in a sticky feeling, so while it's often a sign of someone who's not cleaned their floors in a while, it could just be that they're "too clean."

Advertisement

2. Mold in the corners of the shower

Amnaj Khetsamtip | Shutterstock

While it's easy to get used to the state of things like our shower and justify procrastinating chores like deep cleaning that we don't want to do in the moment, the build-up of things like mold can be incredibly consequential. While not every type of mold growing in the bathroom is the "bad kind," certain ones can start to impact your health and well-being if you're not careful.

So, the next time you get in the shower, bring cleaning supplies and a scrubber brush with you. When you're done, check it off your to-do list. It might not seem like a big deal, but it's actually one of the kinda gross things that can tell people your home is not being properly maintained.

Advertisement

3. Expired food in the fridge

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

It's easy to forget things that we don't see out on the counters as visual clutter, but that doesn't make these things any less important to deal with. Especially if you notice a smell lingering in your kitchen, there's a chance the expired food in the back of your fridge is starting to become an issue.

Even if it's old drips of leftovers on the shelves or a container in the back of the fridge you forgot about, these things can cause a wild spread of bacteria and smells that guests immediately notice when they stop over.

Advertisement

4. Old food in the sink drain

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

While it's often easy, convenient, and more comfortable to throw food waste into the sink and leverage a garbage disposal system to wash it away, experts argue that it's not always a good idea. From harming pipes that eventually cost money to repair to dealing with a stench in the kitchen that's nearly impossible to get rid of, it's not worth it for convenience.

Of course, seeing old food in the sink drain is also one of the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly. So, even if it takes a bit more time and effort to clean off a plate in the trash can or remove food from the sink before leaving, it's worth it.

Advertisement

5. Trash cans without liners

New Africa | Shutterstock

Especially considering there are tons of dangerous bacteria living inside of trash cans already, with raw meat and spoiled foods getting thrown out, it's incredibly important to have trash liners in all of your spaces. Whether it's in the kitchen or in your bathroom, trash cans without liners are the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly.

They should always be there, but especially if you don't have the time to empty and deep clean the insides of your trash cans every single day, they're essential.

Advertisement

6. Crumbs underneath couch cushions

89stocker | Shutterstock

In the same way we often forget new information when we don't immediately use or apply it, we also forget things in our home when they're not visible on a daily basis. Whether it's deep inside our fridges or the crumbs hiding underneath the cushions of our couches, if they're not in our line of vision, they're easily overlooked.

However, things like crumbs underneath couch cushions are the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly. While they might be easy to forget about, the second someone loses their phone on the couch or misplaces something, they'll be shown off to everyone in the room.

Advertisement

7. Mystery stains on carpet

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

While some carpet stains are impossible to remove completely and will continue to linger until they're replaced, if you notice a ton on someone's floor, chances are they're actually due to negligence. Whether it's forgetting to come back to them or not having the time in the moment to clean up after a kid spills or someone tracks mud inside, these are the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being maintained properly.

This is part of the reason why hardwood floors are so "in style" for busy families today. They're easier to clean and maintain, especially when you have kids or a busy routine, making it hard to deep clean on a regular basis.

Advertisement

8. Foggy windows

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

An Affresh study, conducted by OnePoll, found that most people push off cleaning their homes for over a month, leaving dishes unwashed and floors untouched to gather all sorts of smells and feelings. However, when it comes to dealing with deep cleaning tasks, like washing the windows or cleaning out the insides of their couches, those things are often left untouched for much longer.

Of course, it takes a lot of time to clean windows in your home, which is why many people put it off for so long amid chaotic schedules and household responsibilities, but it's still one of the kinda gross things that can tell you someone's home is not being properly maintained. Especially considering it's the outlet for natural light, an incredibly powerful part of energy and intention in a space, when they're foggy or dirty, people will notice.

Advertisement

9. Sticky light switches

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

When we only have the time for basic, everyday chores like doing the dishes or taking the trash out amid a chaotic schedule, it's not surprising that things like polishing doorknobs, cleaning trim, and wiping light switches are things that go chronically overlooked.

However, when someone comes into our house, it's hard not to notice these things. When they turn on a light or turn a doorknob before walking a few steps in, they immediately notice these kinda gross things that remind them that someone's house isn't being maintained properly.

Advertisement

10. Food splatters on kitchen backsplashes

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When we're cleaning our kitchens, it's easy to focus on what's in front of us. The stove we can see every single time we're cooking food. The outside of appliances that we notice when walking around. Even the floors that we're constantly stepping on.

But sometimes, the most important things to take care of are the things we can't see, like the backsplash behind the stove or the inside of the fridge. These are the kinda gross things that someone immediately notice, that remind them your home's not being properly maintained, even if it's easy to overlook in your own routine.

Advertisement

11. Musty towels

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Just washing all of your old towels, especially the ones that have already developed a smell from being overused or sitting wet in the washer for too long, won't do the trick for getting rid of their stench. While there are often many extra steps you need to take to deal with their smell, it's important to make time for them, especially if you're hosting guests.

If someone wants to take a shower to feel clean, but is left with a lingering scent of mustiness from using one of your towels, it's going to be impossible to forget. Not only will the smell linger on them for the rest of the day, but they'll be reminded that your home isn't being properly maintained, even if it was cleaned on the surface level.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.