Kind Restaurant Customer Jumps Into Action To Help Her 'Overwhelmed' Server

Working as a waiter is an incredibly difficult job. In fact, research from 2015 classified the position as "high-stress," noting that servers had an increased risk of stroke due to the demands of the job.

So, when a woman went out to eat at a restaurant with her family and noticed that their server was struggling, she did not hesitate to lend a helping hand.

The kind restaurant customer jumped into action to help her 'overwhelmed' server.

“POV: You’re having dinner and the waitress is new and overwhelmed so your anxiety kicked in for her and you start serving and helping her out,” the woman, @mydaughtersbiggestfan, wrote on her TikTok.

In the video, the woman could be seen sneaking behind the counter and into the kitchen, where she emerged with a pitcher of water to fill up other customers’ glasses. She even got some direction from another employee, who pointed her toward which tables still needed drinks or their dirty plates cleared.

The customer quickly picked up on the whole waitressing thing, and by the end of the video, it looked like she very well could be one of the restaurant servers!

Viewers were moved by Samira’s kind actions and her understanding of how stressful waitressing can be.

“This speaks volumes about your character. How kind of you!” one TikTok user commented.

"When you're in the trenches you'd do ANYTHING just for some compassion and an extra pair of hands," another user admitted.

Everyone who has ever worked in the food service industry knows all too well how demanding the job can be and how overwhelming it is when you’re still learning the ropes.

As a restaurant server, you are responsible for taking customers’ orders correctly, balancing heavy trays to bring out their meals, refilling drinks, fetching condiments, memorizing specials, and so much more. The job can quickly get busy and customers are not always so patient or understanding.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Instead of berating your server for taking a tad too long with your drink or bringing a side of fries instead of a salad, remember that they are human and are likely doing their very best to make your experience a pleasant one.

That is the message the customer hopes to promote with her actions.

“Remember, we all need a little help sometimes, so let’s strive to be good and do good. That’s what I stand for,” she wrote in the caption of her video. "Also a HUGE shout out to the beautiful waitress she was a rockstar."

While you certainly are not obligated to get up from your table and start serving other customers, you can help your waiter but showing some kindness and compassion. Be patient, try not to leave a huge mess, a remind them that they are doing a good job! Restaurant serving is not for the faint of heart.

