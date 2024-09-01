Server Calls Out ‘Entitled’ Customers For Leaving Dishes On Their Table But People Say It’s ‘Literally’ Her Job To Clean The Table

A waitress did not receive the support she anticipated after venting about customers who left a mess on their table. While the waitress bashed the group for leaving their plates, utensils, and paper menus scattered across their table before leaving, others argued that it was part of her job to clean up their mess.

The waitress called out a group of ‘entitled’ customers who left their dirty dishes on their table.

After the group left, their waitress, Aryanna, took to TikTok to criticize them for failing to clean up their mess.

Advertisement

She recorded the dirty plates, utensils, and leftover food that were left behind and called out the customers, asking them, “Who raised you?”

While Aryanna clearly believed that the customers were entitled and inconsiderate, most people online did not agree with her stance.

Advertisement

Others pointed out that it is part of her job as a waitress to clear the table after customers are done eating.

“I don’t get it. Those plates should have been cleared before the check came,” one TikTok user commented.

"It’s called ‘pre-bussing,’ and it’s actually the server's job. You learn it on day one,” another user wrote.

“I see plates of eaten food and empty cups. Seems pretty standard for a post-meal at a restaurant? Should they have taken their plates to the sink?” another user noted.

Naparat | Shutterstock

Advertisement

As a restaurant server, you are not only responsible for taking and bringing customers their orders but also clearing their plates from the table once they’re done with their meals.

In fact, the basics of serving clearly state that it's the responsibility of the waitstaff to keep their designated section tidy. Granted, it could be a casual buffet dining experience where customers are required to serve and clean up after themselves, but from Aryanna's video, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Even if they wanted to clean up after themselves, they do not have access to the kitchen to wash dishes anyway!

Advertisement

And if servers are busy taking care of other customers, bussers often take over to do a final wipe down and sweep on and around a table.

The responsibility typically does not fall on the customers. However, Aryanna defended her opinions in a follow-up video.

The waitress claimed that customers should try to make her job easier by cleaning up after themselves.

Aryanna explained that she is the only server and only English-speaking employee, so on top of waiting on tables, she answers phones, packs take-out orders, and busses all of the tables.

“So when you see me running around, and you’re just rude on top of it, and then you leave a mess, I think it just really speaks to a person’s character,” she said. “It’s really just about how you treat other people and entitlement.”

Advertisement

Even though customers are not obligated to clean up their dishes once they’ve finished their meal, there are ways they can demonstrate consideration to their servers and make their jobs just a little bit easier.

For one, they can make a conscious effort not to spill or smear anything onto the table. Instead of scattering napkins and straw wrappers on the floor, they can pile them up neatly on their plates once they’re done. It's little things like these that make your server’s job a bit easier, and your kind actions will help them get through their most difficult shifts.

Advertisement

While it is part of their job to serve and clean up after us at restaurants, it does not mean that they don’t get overwhelmed by all they have to do.

There is nothing stopping us as patrons from showing empathy, support, and patience for all of the hardworking servers out there!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.