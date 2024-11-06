Restaurant Customer Walks Out Without Paying Her Bill After Telling The Server ‘God’s Gonna Pay For This’

A server recounted a bizarre encounter that she had with a customer, proving that working in the food service industry can sometimes be a grueling and peculiar experience.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and server with the username @girlypopzonly explained that she'd been at work serving a woman in her section. Everything seemed normal at first, but things quickly took an unexpected turn after the customer got her bill at the end of the meal. Instead of paying she claimed a higher power was going to cover the costs.

The server said her customer walked out on her bill saying, 'God's gonna pay for this.'

In her video, the server explained that a lady had come into the restaurant and had ordered a bunch of food, including an appetizer and a cocktail, along with some lobsters and steak. The server realized that not only was she getting a lot of food, but expensive food nonetheless, so she automatically assumed that the customer's bill would probably be high along with the tip.

Unfortunately, she was wrong. As she brought the woman her check once the meal was finished, the server insisted that she could take her time to pay.

Walking away and coming back a few moments later, she noticed that the woman had written something peculiar on the bill.

"I come back she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt," she recalled. Thinking the woman had written her phone number on the receipt for rewards that the restaurant offered, she questioned the customer on the random set of numbers. "She's like, 'No. That's what I'm paying with.'"

The server thought the customer had written down her credit card number on the tab, but she was wrong.

The server was about to tell the customer that they manually enter credit card numbers for payment, and it either needs to be a physical card that they can run or she could pay with cash.

However, when she looked closer at the numbers that the woman had written, she noticed that it wasn't a credit card number but just the numbers one through 12.

The customer argued that she's always paid for her meals this way, by writing down random numbers on the receipt.

At that point, the server simply went to grab her manager to find a solution. The manager, supporting the server, explained to the customer that numbers one through 12 weren't an acceptable way to pay, and she needed to either show a credit card or take out cash to pay for her meal.

"The lady's like, 'You know what, I'm not gonna argue. God's gonna pay for this. God's got this,' and she gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out," the server recalled. "I believe in God but he does not 'got you' with this food. You have to pay your check."

The server and her manager decided not to involve the police in the bizarre dine-and-dash experience.

She pointed out that she wasn't going to tackle the woman as she was walking out or call the police because, by the time they arrived, she'd most likely be gone.

According to this server, she shouldn't have had to physically restrain the woman and risk putting her own life in danger because the bill was unpaid. Many people in the comments section argued that she and her manager could've detained the customer until the police arrived, but that might not have been the restaurant's protocol to begin with.

From a legal perspective, the only real recourse would be to attempt to get the woman's license plate number and report it to the police, but the resolution wouldn't guarantee payment. In fact, most states consider leaving a restaurant without paying as a misdemeanor, but if a dasher doesn't have the funds, there's really no recourse.

It's possible that the customer had mental health issues that contributed to her behavior while attempting to "pay" for her bill, or this could've been a routine scam that she tried to pull on restaurants. However, it's surprising that there haven't been legal consequences and that she's claimed to do this in the past.

Whatever the case may be, her actions highlight the reality of dining and dashing: If you want to go out to eat but can't afford it, you shouldn't step inside a restaurant at all.

