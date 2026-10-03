The Kind Of People You Feel Better After Talking To Almost Always Have 9 Really Likable Traits

Not everyone is a great friend. Some people never know the right thing to say or do when another person is hurting, while others seem to have a natural talent for making just about anyone feel better.

These people are great friends to have because they really improve their friends' well-being. They'll make them feel better after every interaction. They’re able to do this because they have specific traits that make them just a little bit more enjoyable to be around.

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The kind of people you feel better immediately after talking to almost always have these exceptionally likable traits:

1. They are empathetic

Empathy works differently than sympathy. Someone can be sympathetic to others, but not really be interested in making them feel better. Empathy isn’t just feeling bad that someone is sad. It’s being able to understand their emotions on a personal level.

Empathetic friends are great people to go to when someone’s upset because they try to emotionally involve themselves in their friends' well-being. They understand the pain their friends are feeling and want to help, so they usually give advice that makes their friends feel better after they've talked with them.

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2. They are good listeners

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When someone doesn’t listen to you, it can be really upsetting. Listening matters because it makes people feel seen. It also makes them feel like they matter because someone’s taking the time to listen to what they have to say.

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People who are able to make their friends feel better after every interaction are great listeners. They make their friends feel appreciated every time they’re around them. They practice active listening by asking questions or bringing up things their friends said in the past. It shows they genuinely care about their issues enough to pay attention.

3. They are understanding

Nobody’s perfect, and we all make mistakes sometimes. Friends who understand this are really supportive. They don’t judge their friends when they do something wrong. They know that they’re only human and give them grace.

They understand that everyone has a bad day and don’t want to make their friends feel even worse by snapping back. It’s easy to lose your temper when you’re angry, but understanding friends don’t hold it against you. They appreciate their friendships and want the other person to feel the same way, rather than feel like they have to pretend they're okay.

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4. They are flexible

Flexible people meet others where they’re at emotionally. If someone needs to rant for hours, they’ll listen. If someone needs to cry, they’ll be a comforting shoulder and hug them. And if someone doesn’t want to talk about it at all, they’ll respect that too.

When people know a person they care about is upset, they often want to do everything they can to make them feel better. This doesn’t help when someone isn't ready to talk about their issue, though. It would probably make them feel worse. By being flexible, friends make their loved ones feel happier after every interaction because they change their behaviors based on what the other person needs.

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5. They're intuitive

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Being able to intuitively sense that something’s wrong isn’t something everyone can do. This means people with this trait make great friends. They have a high level of awareness of what’s going on around them and read people's body language to pick up on signs that something’s wrong.

This can be a useful tool in friendships because being in a bad mood can make someone act differently. People who aren't particularly intuitive don’t always realize their friends are upset and may get frustrated that they’re acting differently than usual. Intuitive people pick up on these cues, though, and based on what they sense, they’ll know the best way to move forward.

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6. They're funny

Being funny is an incredibly likable trait to have. Everyone likes to laugh. Laughing has a huge effect on people‘s mental health. It makes them feel better personally and in their relationships.

Laughter helps connect people as they bond over shared happy moments. Funny people make others feel better after every interaction because they always keep them entertained and optimistic. This helps both of them enjoy their time together and build a stronger relationship. That strong relationship becomes another reason they feel good whenever they’re around them.

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7. They are encouraging

Most people have an insecurity that can cause them to feel really bad about themselves at times. This can sometimes cause them to isolate themselves when they are upset and don’t want anyone else to notice.

Still, when they push themselves to hang out with an encouraging friend, they’ll always feel just a bit better. These people are optimistic about the future. They encourage others to keep trying and to celebrate their accomplishments. They frequently remind their friends of all the great things they do, so their friends don’t give in to their insecurities.

8. They're loyal

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Loyalty is seriously important in relationships. When you don’t trust that someone will be there for you, you can't trust them as a support system. Reliable people show they’re loyal by always showing up.

They also show it by being trustworthy. They won't share anyone else's secrets because they know it’s not their story to tell. They show their friends how much they care by always being around and making them feel better whenever they’re together.

9. They're authentic

It can be frustrating when someone acts differently around others than they do around you. It might seem like they’re trying to conform to be more accepted by a group, but there’s usually a reason they became friends with them in the first place. They like who they are, and they don’t want them to change that. They're also probably skeptical about whether they’re being authentic around them. If they’re always changing their behaviors, it won’t be clear what they truly value.

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Authentic people work differently. They make others feel great every time they talk because they won't change for anyone, so if they behave in a way that makes you feel better, you know it's because they genuinely want you to.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.