Insecure Man Confronts His Girlfriend Every Time She Locks The Door When Using The Bathroom — 'You're In My House'

A woman's boyfriend takes issue with her bathroom habits, namely locking the door for privacy. Despite being a completely normal behavior, he suspects that she has something to hide.

The insecure man confronts his girlfriend every time she locks the door while using the bathroom.

“I’m not a sneaky person and I like my privacy in the bathroom,” the 25-year-old woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post. “Sometimes it's a habit to lock the door behind me and sometimes it's on purpose. Either way, he gets upset by it.”

The woman’s 27-year-old boyfriend takes it extremely personally, calling her “weird” and huffing and puffing under his breath because he never locks the bathroom door himself.

“He's had a habit in the past of just walking in on me and not knocking or randomly jiggling the knob just to check,” the woman added.

O n E studio | Shutterstock

While visiting her boyfriend’s apartment, he told her right off the bat that he didn’t want her locking the bathroom door. "Don't lock the bathroom door. You're in my house,” he demanded, much to the dismay of his roommate, who accused the man of being controlling.

Later that night, the woman went into the bathroom and locked the door out of habit. While she was inside, she heard her boyfriend mumble outside the door, "Here you go with this locking doors, nobody's going to come in.”

Feeling agitated, the woman opened the door and confronted her boyfriend about his constant snarky remarks.

"I immediately came out and decided to address it, asking him what the issue is with me locking the door and do I not deserve my privacy without interruption?”

The woman’s boyfriend was silent.

“I asked if he liked his privacy. He said yes but still doesn't understand why I need to lock it,” she continued. “It turned into an argument with a slight raising of voices until I just walked back into the bathroom. He still doesn’t see an issue and I don’t think I’m unreasonable.”

fizkes | Shutterstock

Locking the bathroom door could be the secret to a long and happy relationship.

According to neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, there are actual benefits to keeping some things private, even from the person you love. Hafeez told Bustle, "While there is certainly a great deal to be said for settling into a comfortable relationship where you can be yourself and not have to be 'on' all the time, you don’t want to set the bar so low that there is no glamour, mystery, or allure left in the relationship at all."

Does that mean tooting in your sleep is grounds for breaking up? No! But, as the good doctor noted, "There is some value in keeping the door closed when you are using the bathroom to do your business. It’s pretty effortless, and there is no advantage to your partner seeing or hearing it."

Of course, Hafeez went on to say that every couple is different, so what works for one may not work for all. However, the fact that this woman feels more comfortable using the toilet behind closed doors should not be an issue.

Commenters insisted that her boyfriend’s behavior was controlling and hovering over abusive.

“Denying someone privacy in the bathroom, either by force or coercion, is abuse. This will get worse. Please leave him. He won't change,” one Redditor commented.

“Sounds like he is insecure. Like, very insecure. I’ve never heard of someone getting mad over a locked door to a [bathroom],” another user wrote. “Think about it like this, if he is getting mad over a locked bathroom door, just imagine how he will act about other things like you wanting to go out with your friends.”

“Stop dating this guy! Controlling behavior should not be tolerated. A relationship should make you expand, not contract,” a third commenter urged.

Even when you’re in a loving relationship, your partner is entitled to their privacy and alone time. They should not feel guilted or forced to leave the bathroom door unlocked for their partner, whether they are using the toilet, showering, or just need a few moments to themselves.

Not to mention, the man has a roommate who could also walk in on his girlfriend in the bathroom.

Ultimately, if you are so insecure that your partner cannot even lock the bathroom door to pee for a minute, then you probably should not be in a relationship.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.