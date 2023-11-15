I don’t know about you, but I love life enough to want to experience it for as long as possible.

What do we do that ages us in mind and body?

Here are 8 innocent behaviors that age you twice as fast:

1. Ruminating on stuff you regret

There’s no more efficient waste of your time than sitting up in bed at 3 a.m. in a sweat, thinking about the time you said that weird thing and Shirley looked at you funny.

We’re all human, and we all do silly, dumb stuff. Regretting anything is never time well spent because you can’t change what happened.

You need to find within yourself the capacity to quickly move on from your stumbles and your perceived losses.

Letting go is a muscle, and you get better with practice.

2. Whining like a teenager

Whining is to resist reality, and resistance is physical stress.

When we decide to whine about something we don’t like, we’re choosing to weaken ourselves physically.

Do this day after day after day, and guess what?

3. A high consumption-to-creation ratio

We’re all united on this Earth by a common, enlivening pursuit: to create things.

Whether it’s a piece of art, a book, a family, a cooked meal, or a baby, this is what it’s all about.

So when we consume more than we create, this is the message we broadcast: I’m denying my humanity.

I’m closed off to my alive expression, my birthright.

Ever noticed how some of the most prolific creators live so long?

So quit sulking, get off your arse, relocate your creative spirit, and do it with a ferocity that inspires your neighbor.

4. Skipping your daily walk

The physical and mental benefits of walking are vast and far-reaching. Walk more to feel better today, be more creative, and to live longer.

5. Criticising others

Criticizing other people harshly might feel empowering and satisfying. But you’re the one losing in the long run.

We’re essentially blocking off our deeper understanding of how connected we all are when we criticize.

We’re all one, and this isn’t an understatement.

If we act like an island, we’re killing ourselves in mind and spirit.

Criticizers die young.

6. Eating leaves

Stop eating leaves.

OK, eat what you like; I’m not here to tell you what to do.

But, enough studies have now been done that show us plants are sabotaging your health, not giving you health. For example, plants lack some vital nutrients that are contained in animal foods.

We’re also learning that plants contain a range of anti-nutrients that screw with your gut and restrict absorption of the minerals you think you’re getting chomping on kale.

You feel so good on the vegan diet because your body is eating through all that carby sludge you’ve piled on over the years.

Look into it. Live longer by cutting out salads.

You’re not a panda.

7. Acting like you have something to lose

This may come as a surprise to many of you.

But you’re putting yourself at a considerable disadvantage by being protective of your perceived self-worth.

There is no ‘self.’ It’s an idea you made up. Yes, protect your family and your property, but you will lose years trying to preserve the idea of who you are.

Drop the protected image you have of yourself, and you literally become immortal.

This is what it really means to drink from the fountain of youth.

8. Judging without follow-through

Many talk about how we should never judge and just float through life like we’re a politically correct hybrid of the Pope, Gandhi and Jesus.

Judging is important. How else can we act on problems without judging them as problems in the first place?

However, the issue is this: we judge and criticize, and we resist, but we do nothing with that. We offer no solutions, and we stay sitting on our big butts.

Judge less, or be persistent in finding creative solutions to your challenges. Long lives are rewarded to those who don’t give up.

Finally, know this:

Aging is primarily mind-driven — meaning we can have the best diet in the world and never touch a cigarette…

But if we continually ruminate and play complaint gymnastics in our thoughts, we’re limiting ourselves, and our health will suffer.

Be light.

Don’t take it all so seriously.

We’re all in this together.

Find the love you know is there for your fellow man.

Let’s live long and well together.

Alex Mathers has built an online audience of over 165,000 readers, is a top writer on Medium, has built several remote businesses, and has written 6 books on mindset and marketing.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.