We love our lives and want to experience it for as long as possible. Maybe we make it a point to eat right, exercise, and enjoy the little things life graces us with.

But sometimes, the smallest behaviors have the biggest impact, leading us to find our mind, body, and soul aging at a rapid rate. Luckily, once you stop these habits, you'll feel much more fulfilled.

Here are 7 innocent behaviors that age you twice as fast

1. Ruminating on things you regret

There's no more efficient waste of your time than sitting up in bed at 3 a.m. in a sweat, thinking about the time you said that weird thing and your associate looked at you funny.

It's easy to get caught up in those thoughts. After all, we're all human, and we all do silly, dumb stuff.

But regretting anything is never time well spent because you can't change what happened. You can simply learn a lesson and move forward.

To stop yourself from aging faster, you need to find within yourself the capacity to quickly move on from your stumbles and your perceived losses. Letting go is a muscle, and you get better with practice.

2. Whining

Whining is to resist reality, and resistance is physical stress. When we decide to whine about something we don't like, we're choosing to weaken ourselves physically.

Do this day after day after day, and guess what? It becomes a habit that can negatively impact your mental and physical well-being. While it may seem harmless in theory, as whining may help us feel a bit of mental relief, doing so can have consequences.

A 1996 study from Stanford University determined that complaining for just 30 minutes each day physically damages your brain. Researchers found "links between long-term stressful life experiences, long-term exposure to hormones produced during stress, and shrinking of the hippocampus."

So, slow down the aging process by practicing gratitude instead. Your brain will thank you for it.

3. A high consumption-to-creation ratio

We're all united on this Earth by a common, enlivening pursuit: to create things. Whether it's a piece of art, a book, a family, or a cooked meal, this is what it's all about.

But when we consume more than we create, this is the message we broadcast: "I'm denying my humanity. I'm closed off to my alive expression, my birthright."

Ever noticed how some of the most prolific creators live so long? According to research, "Higher levels of creativity predict longer survival," but those incredible creators led long lives because they didn't become passive to the thoughts and ideas of others; rather, they remained active in creation.

It's time to stop sulking, get up, relocate your creative spirit, and do it with a ferocity that inspires your neighbor.

4. Skipping your daily walk

It's easy to get a bit lazy or tired, especially after working long hours, tending to your home and family, and trying to find a little bit of time for yourself. But when you skip exercise, especially walking, you're not doing yourself any favors.

The physical and mental benefits of walking are vast and far-reaching. Walking is shown to lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and leads to healthy weight loss. Additionally, walking boosts your mood, reduces stress, and greatly improves creativity.

So, be sure to incorporate walking into your daily routine, even if it's only for short 30-minute bursts. You'll be one step closer to a prolonged life.

5. Criticizing others

Criticizing other people harshly might feel empowering and satisfying, but you're the one losing in the long run. Not only does criticism towards others create negative emotions, but we're essentially blocking off our deeper understanding of how connected we all are when we criticize.

We're all one, and this isn't an understatement. If we act like an island, we're killing ourselves in mind and spirit. Do yourself and anyone else you talk to a favor, and refrain from criticism.

6. Acting like you have something to lose

This may come as a surprise to many people, but you're putting yourself at a considerable disadvantage by being protective of your perceived self-worth. There is no "self"; rather, it's an idea you made up.

Yes, protect your family and your property, but you will lose years trying to preserve the idea of who you are. Instead, just be yourself, authentically, without acting like you have something to prove or lose.

Drop the protected image you have of yourself, and you become immortal. This is what it means to drink from the fountain of youth.

7. Judging without follow-through

Many talk about how we should never judge and just float through life like we're a politically correct hybrid of the Pope, Gandhi, and Jesus. But whether you want to believe it or not, judging is important. How else can we act on problems without judging them as problems in the first place?

However, the issue is this: we judge and criticize, and we resist, but we do nothing with that. We offer no solutions, and we stay sitting down. But in order to slow our mental aging, it's important to judge less.

Be persistent in finding creative solutions to your challenges. Long lives are rewarded to those who don't give up, after all. And remember that when you judge without follow-through, you're doing yourself a disservice.

Finally, know this: Aging is primarily mind-driven.

This means we can have the best diet in the world and never touch a cigarette. But if we continually ruminate and play complaint gymnastics in our thoughts, we're limiting ourselves, and our health will suffer.

Be light. Don't take it all so seriously. We're all in this together. Find the love you know is there for your fellow human. Let's live long and well — together.

Alex Mathers is a coach, writer, and illustrator whose work focuses on mental health, confidence, growing a business, and impactful writing. He has worked with the BBC, Wired Magazine, Medium, and Google, among others.

