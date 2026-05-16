Growing up, I loved spending time alone. I was an only child, but I spent every day with my little cousins. When I went home, as much as I loved spending time with them, I was excited to go to my room and do my own thing.

If someone loved spending time alone as a kid, they likely developed rare traits other people envy because not everyone feels so comfortable on their own. When other people are around, it’s a distraction from our thoughts. Being alone means we have to marinate with our thoughts. If you’re used to spending time alone, you develop traits that make it easier to be independent as an adult. Those who rely too much on other people definitely envy your abilities.

If you loved spending time alone as a kid, you're likely to have 11 rare traits other people envy

1. You are independent

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If you enjoyed spending time alone as a kid, you are fiercely independent. While you enjoy spending time with the people you care about, having space to yourself has always felt good. You don’t need other people to entertain you. You view your relationships as wonderful extensions to your life, not your entire universe. This means you don’t count on anyone for anything.

With independence comes the ability to make decisions on your own. The need for autonomy is important. While others rely on everyone for everything, you’re totally comfortable on your own.

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2. You are creative

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When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time alone as an only child. My parents only had so much time to entertain me. I had to get creative. Whether it was making up my own games or entertaining myself with endless art projects, it took effort to be occupied. Thankfully, that creativity stuck with me.

Many people may envy someone who is naturally creative. Spending too much time with other people may have taken their attention away from their own ideas. It might be harder for someone like this to think outside the box.

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3. You are emotionally stable

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Emotional stability is essential in life. We need to feel our emotions to process them properly. People who spent a lot of time alone as kids may be more in-tune with their feelings. Often, they were alone with them. That meant they may have been constantly reflecting on them and working through them rather than pushing them down.

Having this skill allows us to think before we react. Instead of lashing out, people who regulate their emotions might feel more in control of their feelings.

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4. You are deeply focused

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Spending time alone meant there were rarely any distractions. When I sat down to do something, I accomplished it because there wasn’t anyone else around to pull me from my work. This gave me ample space to focus. Whether it was doing homework or studying for a test, that alone time made a difference. Now, I’ve maintained that trait into adulthood.

Solitude sounds sad, but there are many benefits to spending time alone. Being able to focus properly is one of those benefits. People who grew up spending time on their own are likely better at focusing than the average person.

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5. You are self-aware

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How we perceive ourselves and our behavior is important. Spending time alone as a child, I got to know myself well. I quickly became aware of my emotions and what upset me. If you can relate, you likely feel the same. Some people completely lack self-awareness, but it comes naturally to those who learned about themselves at an early age.

Self-awareness allows you to understand how you are perceived. It helps you choose your behavior in public and in private. Spending time alone creates self-awareness that others may not be able to achieve. It’s enviable.

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6. You are observant

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When you’re constantly around other people, it can be hard to take in the little things. There is always so much going on. If you spend a lot of time alone, you have more time to take in what’s going on around you. From the big details to the small ones, being alone allows you to pause for a second. Instead of navigating conversations or other people’s behavior, those who loved to be alone had time to observe the world around them.

Being observant is a great trait. You have a better understanding of the space you’re in. It can help in conversations and personal relationships. Plus, you likely know your surroundings better.

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7. You are comfortable with boredom

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Have you been friends with someone who constantly needed mental stimulation? Any second on their own, and they were struggling to entertain themselves. Boredom strikes easily for people who rely on others for everything. Spending time alone, however, sets you up for success when it comes to handling boredom. If you were the kid who always played by yourself, you would not only be comfortable with boredom, but you would also know how to handle it.

Believe it or not, you actually need to be bored to stimulate your brain. Science shows that we need to slow down and not overstimulate our minds. Being naturally comfortable with boredom may be enviable to some people.

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8. You are self-motivated

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Some people need other people to motivate them. At work, they rely on their boss to keep them on top of their work. It can be frustrating to the people around them. It’s hard enough to motivate ourselves without having to do the same for someone else. People who grew up loving alone time are likely self-motivated. They don’t need anyone else to cheer them on along the way.

Self-motivation is a trait some people may envy. Accomplishing a goal, whether it’s big or small, takes a lot of work. Being able to find that effort inside yourself is helpful.

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9. You are confident

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Not everyone is naturally confident. When other people put pressure on you to look or act a certain way, it can bring you down. People who have always been confident on their own might not have these issues. They may have been their biggest influence growing up. They’re proud of who they are, and they don’t let anyone else bring them down.

If you’re comfortable on your own, you don’t have external factors hurting your confidence. Instead, you focus on being the person you want to be, whether that gets approval from other people or not.

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10. You don't need external validation

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Being alone makes it easier to find validation within ourselves. When you didn’t grow up relying on yourself more than anyone else, you might not need other people to validate you. Of course, it will always feel good to have that reassurance. However, not relying on it is important. It allows you to embrace your independence.

Some people who rely on others for their validation might struggle to feel good within themselves. They need external praise. Spending time alone may have made you more in-tune with yourself. Instead of seeking external validation, you feel content within yourself.

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11. You have a strong sense of identity

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Building a strong sense of self isn’t easy for everyone. When you’re constantly around other people, you may try to fit into whatever mold they’re making. Spending time alone from an early age allows you to get to know yourself. You’re not pressured to have certain interests or act a certain way. You develop a strong sense of identity that others may envy.

“Striving to be authentic can lead you to a stronger sense of self. Researchers regard authenticity as the most fundamental aspect of well-being and the essence of healthy functioning,” says Catherine Kolonko for Psych Central. Authenticity may come naturally to those who enjoy spending time alone and getting to know themselves.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.