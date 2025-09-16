When I think of a junk drawer, I picture an overflowing, unruly mess. For those who are truly smart, there is a rhyme and reason to their junk drawer. It isn’t stuffed with items they’ll never touch again. It contains items of value.

Whether your drawer is full of essential items or jam-packed with random clutter, there is science behind why we keep these items. According to a study by psychology professor Sam Gosling, what you keep around says a lot about your personality. Clutter in any form can provide comfort. There is solace to be found in old, familiar items. However, for those who are much smarter than average, their junk drawers are more than just clutter.

If you hide these 11 things in a junk drawer, you’re much smarter than average

1. Batteries

Gudella from Getty Images via Canva

You never know when the remote will die, and you can’t stream your favorite shows. Keeping batteries on hand is a smart move.

Most people likely have batteries in their junk drawer, but truly smart people store them wisely. Loose batteries are a fire hazard, but keeping them in their packaging is a safe bet. Be sure to have batteries on hand, but ensure you follow all safety protocols.

2. A tape measure

Lina Darjan via Canva

Whether you are doing a home DIY project or need to measure your space before buying a new piece of furniture, smart people love having a tape measure in their junk drawer. There are many uses and tricks for a tape measure.

Smart people choose a tape measure because it is easy to use solo. It’s flexible and has a grip on the end that makes it simple to use.

3. A small sewing kit

Africa Images via Canva

The smartest people keep a sewing kit in their junk drawer. Even if they are not proper sewers, having the tools on hand can save them from a pickle.

Maybe they need to repair a small hole in a piece of clothing, or, for more experienced sewers, they can fix an essential item in an emergency.

4. Tools

ConstantinosZ from Getty Images via Canva

I never thought I would be the type of person who used tools often, but living in an apartment, I’ve had to use a screwdriver more than once.

Screws come loose, and you’ll never know when a simple repair at your place will need to be done. Smart people always keep tools on hand.

5. Super glue

George Milton from Pexels via Canva

While you may need super glue for projects and other household needs, the product can also be used when in a pinch for medical glue.

Of course, it’s important to note that medical glue is safer, and that super glue should never be used on deep cuts. It is good to have it on hand to quickly stop bleeding from small cuts. By the time it dries, the small cut will likely be healed. Super glue has so many uses, and that’s why smart people keep it in their junk drawer.

6. Tape

Africa Images via Canva

Tape is a staple in junk drawers. Smart people are always sure to have multiple types in their drawer.

From Scotch Tape for wrapping presents to Duct Tape for the serious stuff, having tape around is important.

7. Rubber bands

Ade Theou from Getty Images via Canva

Rubber bands are helpful when you need to keep things together. Smart people save them for times when they need to roll up paper and bind it together, or as temporary fixes for broken items.

Did you know rubber bands can also be helpful for guitar players? A rubber band on the base of your thumb can lessen the pain associated with strumming. So, if you play the instrument, join the smart people who keep them in their junk drawer!

8. Binder clips

pixelshot via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I have a lot of documents. Whether it’s important personal ones or old papers from college I’m not ready to get rid of, they can stack up. This is where keeping binder clips in your junk drawer is smart.

If you want to avoid clutter, blinder clips can help keep papers organized. They store more easily when they are clipped together.

9. Safety pins

Savushkin via Canva

Fabric tears easily; that is no secret. When you are looking for a fast fix to hold it together, safety pins are the perfect solution.

In some cases, safety pins can be a permanent fix. Smart people keep them in the junk drawer, as they never know when they’ll come in handy.

10. Notepads and pens

vvoevale via Canva

I know a lot of people keep their notes on their phones or computers, but for me, nothing feels better than writing with paper and pen. Devices fail, and phones can run out of battery in an emergency.

Those are some reasons why smart people keep paper and pens in their junk drawer. Physically jotting things down will never do you wrong.

11. A flashlight

wattanaphob kappago's Images via Canva

There are few things as terrifying as the power going out at night, leaving you without any source of light. Candles can do the trick to illuminate your space, but there is comfort in having a flashlight.

Flashlights are important in an emergency. Smart people know to keep them in their junk drawer, and they recommend you do, too.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.