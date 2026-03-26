Not to be one of those people, but kids these days have it so easy. Their summers are structured. From camps to day activities, it’s like they never have a moment alone

When I was younger, we were lucky if our parents thought about giving us something entertaining. Often, they were busy with their own careers, trying to balance work and raising children. Often, we were left to our own devices every summer. While we were relieved to be out of school, the days were still long and boring. With entertaining ourselves came an array of traits that kids these days don’t understand. We are wired differently.

If you grew up with long, boring summer days, you likely developed these 11 traits

1. You are imaginative

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Having a strong imagination was important when spending long summer days alone. This was especially important if your parents limited your screen time, or you grew up when TV shows aired only at specific times. Having an active imagination was how you chase boredom away. Whether it was drawing or coming up with imaginary games to keep your mind busy, it was an essential trait. Now, you likely see things differently from others. You may have a creative edge that not everyone has.

If you spent your long, boring summer days daydreaming, research shows you may be smarter than the average person. Kids who spend their summers structured may not grow their imaginations the way kids of other generations did.

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2. You are independent

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Independence was a necessity for those who grew up enduring long, boring summer days. Relying on others for entertainment wasn’t going to get you far. Instead, you were left to your own devices, coming up with things to keep yourself busy. While it was great to have someone to play with or parents to help you pass the time, this wasn’t always an option. Instead, you used your independence to push forward and entertain yourself.

While independence is often a positive trait, spending so much time alone may cause hyper-independence. If you grew up relying on yourself, you may struggle to connect with others in adulthood. If you find a healthy balance between independence and affection, you are likely using this trait correctly.

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3. You are competitive

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Picture this. Your parents are at work. You’re out of school for the summer. All of the neighborhood kids are outside trying to come up with something to do. Likely, you came up with a unique game that kept you entertained for hours. With neighborhood games may come a desire for competition that still drives you to this day.

A competitive person is likely highly driven. They are always looking to achieve their goals. From climbing the career ladder to winning your fantasy football league, this trait may have been inherited during those summer days playing games.

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4. You are comfortable in solitude

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Maybe you have nieces and nephews who are school-aged. If so, do you notice they struggle with solitude? They might have a hard time entertaining themselves. Instead of letting their imaginations run wild, they may try to get all of their entertainment out of other people. Being alone may feel foreign to them. However, you likely experienced the opposite.

People who grew up with long, boring summer days are likely comfortable in solitude. They are used to spending time alone. If their parents were working full-time and school was out for the summer, they likely had to entertain themselves. Solitude isn’t something that scares them. There are benefits to spending time alone.

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5. You are introspective

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Being alone with your thoughts can be overwhelming. I’m guilty of getting stuck in my head, anxiously thinking about things I can’t control. Spending summer days alone, you likely had a lot of time on your hands to think. You may have become rather introspective, comfortable taking a hard look at your thoughts and ideals. You may have a firm understanding of yourself.

"Why is introspection so important?" asks Paul C Holinger, M.D. "Because our actions are motivated by, caused by, our feelings, cognition, and aspects of language. The better we understand ourselves, the more chances we have of accomplishing what we want, attending to our interests and priorities, understanding others, and so on."

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6. You have patience

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Patience is a virtue, right? Well, not everyone inherits this trait. If you grew up under the hot summer sun, destined to find a way to spend your time, you may have more patience than the average person. You knew that you couldn’t get what you wanted when you wanted it. Maybe your mom was going to bring you a new toy, or your friend was out somewhere and couldn’t play at that moment. You had to acquire patience, or you would be bored out of your mind.

Having patience goes a long way. Whether it’s at work or in your personal relationships, this trait is valuable. It’s something you likely learned at a young age.

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7. You aren’t phased by boredom

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To some people, boredom can feel like the end of the world. This is especially relevant in our modern day. With everything available at our fingertips, we may think we should never have a moment of boredom again. Instead, we can get so overstimulated in our digital world that we can only scroll for so long. Boredom, if not dealt with, may eat away at us.

If you grew up entertaining yourself every summer, you were well acquainted with boredom. It’s something you are no longer phased by. You either entertain yourself or lean into the boredom and embrace rest. It’s the only option you had. A little bit of boredom can be good for us.

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8. You are observant

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Growing up with those long, boring summer days, you probably became a bit nosy. It’s okay, we’ve all done this, especially as kids. Through this behavior, you likely became rather observant. Nothing got past you. You noticed when little things changed in the neighborhood, or when someone’s routine changed. Observing the world around you would go on to serve as a beneficial trait.

Observing uses our senses. If you picked up this trait in childhood, you likely see things others miss. You notice little things about the people in your life, and keep track of things that matter at work.

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9. You are resourceful

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Let’s face it, we had to entertain ourselves somehow during these cruel summers. If it was too hot to play outside, you had to get creative. Suddenly, the little things around the house became prime entertainment. From crafting art out of paper towel rolls to counting the tiles on the ceiling to pass the time, you likely did anything to provide yourself with a little bit of entertainment. It took some effort to find things to do those days.

Being resourceful likely came in handy as you aged. You were able to make something out of nothing. Even during tough times, you likely found a way to pull yourself up. Ever resourceful, you continue working to better your life.

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10. You are creative

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Having to entertain yourself granted you a special personality trait. Creativity doesn’t come naturally to everyone. It may be difficult for younger generations to tap into their creativity. Instead, they rely on things to entertain them. They may not have the natural creative bug that came with long summer days filled with boredom.

"Creative people are energetic, both physically and mentally. They can spend hours working on a single task that holds their attention, yet seem to remain enthusiastic all the while," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd. "Creative and artistic people are imaginative, curious, and spend a great deal of time at rest, quietly reflecting on the topics that hold their interest and allowing their minds to wander."

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11. You are appreciative

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If you grew up with constant entertainment, you may not be as appreciative of it. Having a TV or people to spend your time with may become expected. When you grew up with long, boring summer days, you have a special appreciation for the world around you. When you have people around or means of entertainment, you likely appreciate them. You likely remember a time when summer felt long and stressful. Now, you appreciate everything that keeps your mind occupied.

It’s special to feel appreciative towards things. Some people may become entitled to things. If you appreciate the people and world around you, you may be a happier individual.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.