People Who Wake Up Feeling Calm And Sure Of Themselves Follow These 4 Simple Rules

Thanks to our patriarchal society, entire generations of women learned that they should take care of everyone but themselves. However, we’re finally discovering that such behavior is self-destructive, because it sets a bad example for future generations of women.

Although we often forget to listen to our own true selves when we’re chasing success, we can’t deny the importance of a few simple rules to become a person who wakes up feeling calm and sure of themselves. True self-love means that we care for our bodies, our minds, and our spirits. That’s why setting aside time for self-love in the morning should be a priority, and here's where to start.

People who wake up feeling calm and sure of themselves follow these four simple rules:

1. They start the day by tending to their body

No matter how tight your daily schedule is, make time for regular preventive checkups. Even if you feel perfectly healthy, visit your dentist twice a year and don’t skip your annual gynecological exam.

Many diseases don’t show any symptoms until they significantly damaged your body. Also, listen to your doctors if they recommend additional tests, like a pelvic sonogram. Don’t belittle your problems; get the help that you need and deserve.

A Deloitte survey found that 50% of women delayed or skipped healthcare for 12 months, compared to 37% of men. Women who carry the bulk of caregiving tend to push their own appointments to the bottom of the list, even when early screening could catch problems long before symptoms show up.

2. They move, stretch, or hydrate before doing anything else

Vanessa Kintaudi / Unsplash

Your body is an amazing creation that is capable of many incredible things. It doesn’t need to fit into society’s beauty standards to be worthy of your love, care, and respect. Each body is unique and beautiful in its own way. Every imperfection makes you unique, so give your body all the love it deserves, especially as you wake up.

When researchers followed women over three months, the ones who practiced body appreciation had lower depression, higher self-esteem, and greater overall health, and it had nothing to do with what their bodies looked like. What made the difference was how they treated them.

3. They make one healthy choice before anything else

Eating healthy foods and exercising regularly are both very important things you should do for your health and happiness, especially the first thing when waking up. However, health isn’t about engaging in dieting and performing exhausting workouts.

Don’t shame yourself for enjoying a piece of cake or sipping on an adult beverage from time to time. If you notice that you have any kind of unhealthy eating behaviors, though, visit a psychotherapist to help solve the problem.

Health coach Tatiana Kaletsch explained that health isn't about strict dieting or punishing yourself for enjoying life. It's about learning how to fit healthy habits into your routine without giving up the foods and moments that make you happy. What leads to real wellness is building habits you can stick with for the long haul.

4. They anchor their mornings in self-respect

Morgan Nott / Unsplash

Speak kindly to yourself in the morning or start your day with positive affirmations. Never allow others to disrespect you, limit you, or force you to forsake your needs. You deserve love and respect without any conditions attached. You don’t need to please people, meet their expectations, or change yourself to be worthy. After all, you are already worthy just the way you are.

Research at the University of Michigan found that people whose self-worth depended on external approval experienced significantly more stress, anxiety, and depression over time, while those with an internally grounded sense of worth stayed emotionally stable even in the face of criticism.

If someone doesn’t like you, then just keep your distance, because you don’t need them in your life. The most important love in your life is self-love. Without self-love, it’s impossible to build healthy communication with other people. So, love yourself first, and you will see magic happen in your life.

