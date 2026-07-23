You Can Tell Someone's A Low-IQ Person By 7 Things They Almost Always Do

A person's intelligence is much more complex than their IQ. The way they think and act offer clues about their critical thinking skills, but also how others perceive them.

While a smart person is deeply curious and quirky, a low-IQ individual acts a certain way that lets people know they don't care about expanding their knowledge. In fact, their decisions make it well known that they aren't really that fun to be around.

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A low-IQ person almost always does these things

1. Needing to be right

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A sign of highly intelligent person is their ability to question themselves and others. They seek opportunities that expand their horizons, and can see beyond their own opinions and background.

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On the other hand, low-IQ people believe that their way is the only correct way. They don't try to befriend people who hold them accountable. They actually just want to be around others who reaffirm their own beliefs. They need to prove that they're right or the smartest person in the room, even when they're not.

2. Avoiding taking risks

People with a low IQ act impulsively instead of thinking through their options. They may choose to remain in the same environment they've been in before because they don't have the problem-solving skills to adapt to a new place.

They don't want to put themselves in a situation that's out of their comfort zone. And because they want everything to remain the same, it makes it hard for them to form genuine connections with others.

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3. Having superficial conversations

There's a quote that rings true: "Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." For low-IQ individuals, their tendency to have surface-level conversations points out what others can blatantly see.

Not only are their conversations superficial, but they may gossip about others behind their back. They judge people based on their appearance, instead of how they treat others. Unfortunately, this mindset prevents them from moving forward in life.

4. Struggling to make friends

Low-IQ people don't do things that challenge them, so they struggle to make friends. They won't talk to new people who don't share their beliefs, and it makes things even more difficult when they don't understand social cues.

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While it's normal to only have a small circle of friends, surrounding yourself with others who never hold you accountable actually holds you back from ever becoming a better person.

5. Lacking of sense of humor

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Although humor is subjective, there are some people who are able to adapt to any situation and make anybody laugh. These people typically have a higher IQ.

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Of course, just because someone has a good sense of humor, it doesn't mean they're also highly intelligent. But when a person is seriously lacking the ability to find anything funny, or even to laugh at themselves, it likely means they aren't as smart as they'd like to believe.

6. Getting involved in unnecessary drama

It seems like some people are always involved in drama, even if they have nothing to do with it. These people cannot see the bigger picture, which is that there are more important things to worry about.

Instead, they pick unnecessary fights with others and put themselves in the middle of arguments that they had no business being involved in to begin with. Unfortunately, this can ruin their relationships.

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7. Having no spatial awareness

We all know someone who has a hard time respecting other people's space, especially in public. Even if it's unintentional, they don't watch where they are and don't look around them to see if someone else is standing right there.

It's obvious when someone is a low-IQ person because they're constantly in other people's way, unable to notice their own physical presence and how it affects those around them. Of course, sometimes people have high verbal skills and low spatial skills, but in this case, it's unlikely.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.