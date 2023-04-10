9 Steps To Become A Nature-Loving 'Green Witch'

Becoming a green witch sounds difficult, but it is one of the easiest and most interesting things someone who is interested in witchcraft can achieve.

Like many things within the spiritual realm, becoming a green witch will take some practice. But if you follow the steps closely, you can master the craft.

What is a green witch?

A green witch is a practitioner of witchcraft who focuses on nature and the natural world. Green witches often work with plants, herbs, and other elements of nature to create magic and healing.

Green witches are almost always found in nature and are great herbologists. These witches have the skills to create remedies by simply wandering their local parks! Green witches are notoriously environmentally and socially conscious.

You might be a green witch if you:

Feel a sacred connection to the plants you grow

Prefer quiet places in nature

Stick to a healthy green-based diet

Are easily influenced by the weather

Feel a strong connection to plants and animals

Have vast knowledge of herbs and their properties

Wear clothing with earth tones

To become a green witch, you need to spend time in nature. Embracing certain attributes, a green witch learns to be grounded in their intentions, and respect for nature is where this form of witchcraft starts.

How To Become A Green Witch

Step 1: Spend time in nature.

Get to know the genius loci in your area and spend time in nature. Green witches spend a lot of time outside. In most cases, they live close to or directly in a forest.

By getting to know what is around you, you can begin to harness the energy needed to be a green witch. Spend time outdoors as much as possible. Feel free to take notes, photos, or write down your thoughts about the elements of nature you are encountering. It’s all about creating a connection with what surrounds you.

Step 2: Record your experiences.

You can use a journal or other kind of notebook to collect your thoughts on the flora around you, including dreams, observances of nature, the types of plants around, and the properties of each plant that can be used as medicine.

This journal will act as a release and teacher for the information you need to know. Always keep it closeby to ensure that nothing will get left unwritten along your journey.

Step 3: Grow herbs and plants.

Herbs and plants play a key role in the magical spells you may conduct. That’s why it’s important to begin growing your own items with which you can work.

There’s no need to go crazy with it — start small with pots, bags of seeds, soil, and a watering can. You’ll want to pick a spot that gets a lot of sunlight.

Best herbs to grow:

Rosemary

Sage

Mint

Step 4: Forage for food and be conscious of your diet.

Due to their appreciation for living things, green witches are typically vegan or vegetarian. They are highly concerned with animal testing and their suffering for food resources, as well as the environmental damage that has been imparted.

With high regard for living among nature, they don’t want to see anything bad done to it. That's why, in your journey to become a green witch, it's important to be mindful of where your food comes from.

Many green witches forage for food, and if you choose to follow this step, be sure to identify any plant before ingesting it, as some are toxic.

Step 5: Create a green altar to honor local land spirits.

This step can be done in your home or in the woods where you feel most at one with nature. Don’t be afraid to get creative with this — just make sure it’s something you admire.

Feel free to begin with a small shelf and add objects that represent the elements of water, earth, fire, and air. Then, put in greenery that is symbolic of your favorite trees or plants.

Step 6: Get comfortable with herbalism.

A green witch has a deep love for plants, herbs, and animals — whatever is naturally found in nature. It's believed that green witches use all of these elements for magical spells.

Learning to work with herbs can be tricky at first. Nonetheless, it’s a huge part of becoming a green witch.

Start with a few small herbs that are easy to understand and learn about them. You can even try using them in tea, energy medicine, or for casting spells. It’s also important to familiarize yourself with their medicinal properties. Once you feel comfortable with a small set of herbs, move on to learning about others.

Step 7. Form a connection with the Green Man and the Sidhe.

The green witch stems from pagan beliefs, which have strong roots in nature. Green witches have a close connection with nature and all things green, and gain energy from being within the forest, and practicing magic with the use of herbs and plants.

Since you’ll be outside in nature for many of your days, you will probably come across the Green Man. He is believed to be the protector of the forest.

Along the way, you may encounter the Sidhe, also known as fairies. Similar to the way you act with the Green Man, be vigilant of Sidhe’s power over your garden.

Step 8: Practice green magic.

As you become more accustomed to the herbs and plants you grow, you can begin to practice green magic.

You should already have many of the materials needed to get started right away. These could be herbs and spices such as cinnamon, oregano, pepper, cumin, and thyme.

It shouldn’t take too much time or money to gather what’s needed to start practicing your magic.

Step 9: Make being outdoors a lifestyle.

Green witches are energized when they are under the trees and close to nature, feeling its force among them.

Green witches possess an emphasis on ecology. Trusting that the planet was created for them, green witches feel responsible for taking care of the earth to ensure it still exists for future generations.

The green witch’s environment is heavily influenced by the reflection of Gaia, Mother Earth, Yemaya, or God. Their power will only be strengthened if they continue to immerse themselves in nature.

Continue to connect with the earth and its elements to ensure that you're on the right path, can clean your aura, and get rid of the energy you don't need. Stay grounded and focused on the great benefits of becoming a green witch.

Best Books To Become A Green Witch

For additional reading on how to become a green witch, these books are incredibly helpful in getting started.

"The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More" by Arin Murphy Hiscock

"Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows: by Anna Moura

"Green Witchcraft: A Practical Guide to Discovering the Magic of Plants, Herbs, Crystals, and Beyond" by Paige Vanderberk

"Green Witchcraft: Folk Magic, Fairy Lore & Herb Craft" by Anna Moura

Isabella Pacinelli is a former contributor to YourTango, features editor for Ashland University's The Collegian, and freelance writer for Medina Weekly News.