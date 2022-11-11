How Long A Spiritual Awakening Really Lasts

A spiritual awakening is what happens when there is an opening up to spiritual realities caused by a change in perspective.

In other words, you suddenly feel as if you are in direct contact or merging with the universe or the divine. It is often referred to as nirvana, enlightenment or bliss.

A spiritual awakening is the ability to take a step back from your waking life and have a renewed sense of existence within the world to discover your purpose in life.

Psychiatrist Carl Jung introduced the concept of a spiritual awakening to the Western world. He believed that conditions like addiction and depression were caused by a sense of internal emptiness.

Jung thought the development of a spiritual awakening could improve self-awareness and well-being while uncovering your true nature.

In his eyes, a spiritual awakening could help address personal issues by bringing them to the forefront. It could also isolate and get rid of feelings of insignificance, and help to understand our places in the world.

A spiritual awakening can feel like love and compassion for all living things, a sense of purpose, enhanced psychic abilities or intuition, out-of-body experiences, or heightened senses, or déjà vu.

How long does a spiritual awakening last?

Depending on the person, a spiritual awakening can last days or even years. There are commonalities from person to person, but the time frame varies.

The person and their unique experiences can dictate how long it takes to become "spiritually awake." It can take awhile to make sense of and apply your new sense of understanding to your life.

Breaking old habits and replacing them with new enlightening ways of behaving can be a difficult transition. It takes time and exposure to positive people and environments to change.

Spiritual awakenings are not always smooth sailing and can feel like a rollercoaster ride where you go back and forth between your spiritual life and your material life. But some do find it easy to settle into a balanced path where both their spiritual and physical life can coexist together.

Spiritual experiences are not set in stone and every person’s spiritual journey is different. The most important part is that you pay attention to the spiritual awakening process to gauge how well you are adjusting:

Stage 1: Confusion

Stage 2: Change in perception

Stage 3: Seeking clarity

Stage 4: Having a breakthrough

Stage 5: Disillusion

Stage 6: Doing the work and integrating it into your material life

Stage 7: Enlightenment

What triggers a spiritual awakening?

There are triggers that can lead to a spiritual awakening. It can be a simple occurrence that sets it off or a life-changing event.

Some of the most common triggers for a spiritual awakening include:

Death of a loved one

Loss of a job

Divorce

A near-death experience

Psychedelic drugs

New ideas and spiritual teachings

Acts of service

Meditation

Embarking on a spiritual journey

How to Help Yourself During the Spiritual Awakening Process

Having a spiritual awakening can be a confusing and scary process, especially if you have never experienced anything like it before.

1. Practice self-care.

One of the things you can do to make it less taxing on yourself is to practice self-care. This means you should take the time to pamper yourself and attend to your own needs.

2. Forgive yourself.

You should also give yourself some grace. You are entitled to make mistakes like everyone else. You should forgive yourself and let go of any errors of the past.

3. Set goals.

Another way to help yourself during a spiritual awakening is to plan your day according to your goals and desires. Make your life about you and do the things that matter most.

4. Be patient.

Going through the spiritual awakening process will require a lot of patience from you. Understand that there will be times where you feel like you take one step forward and two steps back. Trust the process.

5. Stay open-minded.

Be open-minded and withhold your judgements. Now that you are being exposed to new ways of thinking, it’s important to listen and learn. Try not to jump to any conclusions and just let things unfold.

If you are feeling overwhelmed and need help figuring out how to get through the process, don’t be scared to reach out to a licensed therapist for help.

At this point, it is important to do the spiritual work to continue to learn and grow. A spiritual awakening is not a sprint, but a marathon.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.