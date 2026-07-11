People Who Like Using Their Brain Usually Have 8 Hobbies That Make Them Truly Smart

Most people want to shut their brains completely off by the time they get home from a long day. But some people would actually rather spend their free time thinking for pleasure, and their hobbies reflect that.

People who prefer doing a crossword puzzle for fun, rather than something more relaxing like watching TV, enjoy using their brains during leisure time. And their preferred hobbies actually make them smarter. They’re not running away from themselves, but leaning into the mind-body connection.

Advertisement

Hobbies that make people who like using their brains truly smart:

1. Researching random topics

Geber86 | Shutterstock.com

Instead of letting a high school or college graduation end their need to learn, the smartest people who crave mental stimulation continue to cultivate their openness to new experiences through learning new things. Whether it’s researching random topics they find interesting online or going out into the world to practice a new skill, they’re truly better people because they’re lifelong learners.

Advertisement

They might choose nonfiction books to learn about something new. They might spend hours in the library researching for fun or enroll in an adult learning class. They might spark up new conversations or connect with people they’ve never met. Regardless of how, they’ve created a hobby out of learning.

2. Journaling

Of course, brain dumping in their journal helps an intelligent person relieve stress and process some of the information they’ve been holding onto. However, different journaling styles are truly stimulating hobbies in entirely different ways.

Especially for someone with a certain level of self-awareness and emotional intelligence, writing down their thoughts gives them space to unpack their feelings and connect the dots with their own experiences. While the average person may prefer to shift the narrative in their head and ignore their need for change, these smart individuals make it their hobby to become better people.

Advertisement

3. Puzzles

According to a 2018 study, doing jigsaw puzzles activates all kinds of brain functions, which tends to support better cognition over time. However, for most people craving intellectual activity, it’s also just a fun hobby.

All kinds of hobbies that require your hands, like crocheting, knitting, and needlework, act in similar ways. They simultaneously work out your brain in healthy ways, while still providing respite from the day. That’s why you’ll often see half-finished puzzles on your smartest friends' coffee tables. They’re the perfect way to wind down at the end of the day and an even better companion for morning coffee.

4. Writing reviews

There’s already plenty of research that demonstrates how our brains evolve and grow when we’re thoughtfully consuming art. No, not putting the TV on for background noise or distracting ourselves with podcasts, but really listening and experiencing art with intention.

The smartest people interact with art so thoughtfully that they usually step away understanding something deeper about themselves or the artist. Whether it’s watching movies, reading a book, going to an art museum, or having a conversation with an artistic person, they make a hobby out of all of these things.

Advertisement

When they’re done, they keep a journal to unpack the media or use a digital app to review and categorize them. While we tend to overlook the power of movies, media, and art in our analytical, productivity-centric culture, the smartest people still make time for them.

5. Reading poetry

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Yes, the smartest people typically read across genres and formats. However, unsuspectingly, poetry is the real winner for people who like challenging their brains. Not only does it tend to require more effort from our brains to understand, but it also demands a certain level of emotional intelligence to truly feel and appreciate.

While reading poetry can be challenging, both mentally and emotionally at times, people who enjoy stimulating their brains get a lot of value from it. They may even write it. It’s not about prestige but about artistic creativity and fulfillment.

6. Studying and reflecting on history

Just as looking back on one's past gives context to one’s present life, reflecting on and studying history is incredibly insightful. Especially for truly smart people who enjoy having the hard conversations about culture and society most people avoid.

It’s not about acquiring the most information and knowledge, as we tend to believe is an intelligent person’s main goal. Learning about the past as a hobby is about understanding and connection that leads to better conversations and interactions.

Advertisement

7. Learning a language

Experts believe that learning a new language can be incredibly beneficial for brain health and well-being, with one study presented at the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies forum suggesting that multilingualism can subtract more than a decade from your brain age.

Even if they’re not learning it with the intention of longevity, practicing a new language, speaking with new people, and delving into a culture that’s not already around them is how intelligent people practice their intelligence. They’re stimulating their brains and learning, of course, but they’re also opening themselves up to new perspectives and beliefs they’d otherwise miss out on.

8. Gardening and tending to plants

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Even for people with the busiest schedules and lives, keeping and tending to plants is a seriously advantageous hobby. When you invest time and energy in another living thing, all that cultivated thoughtfulness comes back to you tenfold.

Especially with age, tending to plants and cultivating a garden can lead to better longevity and brain health. It brings great feng shui to your living space and gets intelligent people outside and using their hands in a digital age. What’s not to appreciate, other than a little dirt under your fingernails?

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.