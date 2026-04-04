Women Over 40 Who Still Have This Young Person's Hobby Are Living Their Best Lives, Says Study

Society tends to give older women strict expectations to follow. They're told to take on family and career responsibilities as they outgrow their youthful phases, but who says it truly has to end?

Some women are fighting these expectations in favor of continuing to do things they're passionate about, and science says this gives them an advantage. There's no age limit when it comes to hobbies and fun, and women who embrace that are living life right.

Advertisement

Research says that women over 40 who still go to electronic dance music events experience a mental health boost.

According to a recent study, attending electronic dance music events isn't just a young person's game. It turns out, women over 40 reap quite a few physical and psychological benefits as well.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Electronic dance music, often referred to as EDM, is most popular at festivals and nightclubs. It's been around since the '70s, characterized by rhythmic beats and synthesized sounds. Despite its age, the events where EDM music is played are typically associated with young adults who are assumed to have the stamina and energy for dancing.

However, young people aren't the only ones who can enjoy EDM music at festivals and clubs. Researchers from the University of Leeds wanted to explore how older women experience cultural spaces often reserved for young people, like the nightlife scene. They surveyed 136 female participants ranging in age from 40 to 65, most of whom had been attending EDM events for decades.

The survey results painted a clear picture of why these women are thriving in life.

When asked to explain why they enjoy going to these EDM events, the number one reason was to hear live music, especially from a favorite artist or DJ. Other top reasons included socializing with friends, meeting new people, and the overall atmosphere of the venue.

Advertisement

Nearly all of the respondents claimed that attending these events contributes positively to their well-being. They described dancing as a form of stress relief and a way to escape from their everyday lives. Not to mention the health benefits they may receive, as some consider dancing at EDM events a primary source of their physical exercise.

Sixty percent even consider being at EDM clubs or festivals a "spiritual experience," reporting feelings of immense happiness and an opportunity to connect with themselves on another level. These benefits don't just exist at the events, but can carry over into regular life.

Over 90% of the women said they feel a sense of belonging at electronic dance music events.

Respondents said that being at these EDM events felt like home to them, and they enjoy having a place to share a love of music with people across generations. One woman shared in the survey, "There’s a connection with people around you through dance, the bass, the rhythm, and a warmth of empathic body language that oozes that sense of belonging."

Advertisement

zhukovvvlad | Shutterstock

Despite how the women personally felt about their experiences, they still faced their own types of challenges. Some shared that their age made them feel "out of place" and "highly visible." Others felt that younger attendees judged them for being there.

However, the researchers noted that these survey responses were reflections of how older women navigate fitting into cultural spaces. They often face personal discomfort and fear, but those willing to do so experience numerous rewards.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.