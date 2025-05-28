6 Hobbies People See As Instant Red Flags

Having a hobby is incredibly beneficial. Research shows that it is good for your health, mood, and mental well-being. Some hobbies even combat loneliness, improve social skills, and encourage healthy habits.

However, not all hobbies are created equal in the eyes of the public. Of course, everyone has different interests and should do the activities they enjoy, regardless of what others think. But, partaking in these six red-flag hobbies might earn you a few side-eyes. Here are the six hobbies people see as instant red flags.

1. Consuming true crime content

Or as one person on Reddit put it, "Swooning over serial killers." Admittedly, it may seem a bit unusual, or even creepy, to spend your free time learning about famous murderers. However, there are several reasons why people, particularly women, enjoy watching true crime.

For one, YourTango expert Sidhharrth S Kumaar noted that people believe they can learn something by consuming this type of media. "They believe they could learn lessons about self-defense or taking wise precautions against crime by watching," he explained. "Many women use these shows to mentally think through what they would do in similar situations to prepare for a possible encounter with one of these predatory men."

Others enjoy the problem-solving element of true crime and the insight it allows into the psychology of criminals.

2. Social media

Whether your hobby is simply scrolling on social media or actually influencing, many people believe that social media as a hobby is a red flag. In the U.S., people spend an average of 7 hours and 3 minutes per day on screens. Though it's entertaining to spend time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, it's not the most fulfilling hobby, and too much screen time can negatively impact both your physical and mental health.

3. Pranking

Harmless pranks can be a funny way to lighten the mood and get a few laughs. Maybe you replace your family photos with those of a celebrity, and see how long it takes for people to notice. Or perhaps you mess with the autocorrect on your partner's phone, so every time they type "babe," another girl's name pops up.

The key here is that these pranks don't hurt anyone. However, pranking can easily veer into red flag territory, becoming a cruel act intended to humiliate, instead of harmless fun. As one woman aptly put it, "If the other person isn't laughing, it isn't a prank, it's just mean."

4. Gambling

This hobby can quickly transform into an expensive addiction, making it a red flag for many. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5.5% of women and 11.9% of men globally experience some level of harm from gambling. And this hobby doesn't just hurt your wallet. "Gambling harms also include relationship breakdown, family violence, financial distress, stigma, income-generating crimes (theft, fraud), neglect of children, and erosion of civil institutions via corruption and corporate political activity," the WHO noted.

5. Cult-like exercise groups

People called out CrossFit, or "CultFit," specifically, but SoulCycle and CorePower Yoga also fall into this category. Exercise alone is not a concerning hobby, but the cult-like nature of these fitness programs makes them a red flag for many.

Amanda Montell, the author of "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism," explained that such programs use cult-like tactics to attract and keep customers. For example, they use specialized jargon "to convert you, to love bomb you, to make you feel special," she wrote. By understanding their special language, you feel like an insider and want to keep coming back.

6. Having no hobbies

Perhaps the biggest red flag of all was having a complete lack of hobbies. "How can someone not have a single interest they want to do on a regular basis?" one person asked.

But don't worry! Whether you are an introvert who prefers cozy, indoor activities or a thrill-seeker looking for a rush of adrenaline, it's never too late to start a new hobby, and ditch this red flag in the process. Reflect on the things you enjoy and consider joining a related class, club, or other group. Maybe skip the hobbies on this list, though.

