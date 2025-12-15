We've all had bosses we tolerated and bosses we genuinely respected. The respected ones probably weren't the loudest in the room or the ones with the most impressive credentials. They were the ones who made you feel like you mattered. Trust is the foundation of that kind of leadership, and it doesn't happen by accident.

It's cultivated through everyday behaviors that most people overlook. The leaders who get it right are just remarkably consistent in the ways they communicate, follow through, and treat the people around them. These are the habits that turn someone into a highly respected boss people actually want to work for.

Highly respected bosses use 10 simple behaviors to cultivate deep trust:

1. They ask questions

If you want to foster a better work-life balance, the best place to start is by asking your current employees how you measure up. Ask them what would foster a better work-life balance and for their ideas.

Take a survey measuring the components listed above. You don’t have to solve every problem identified in your survey, but it will identify the big gaps and where you can easily get started to start promoting better work-life balance at work.

Just asking them how you can do better and then making a concerted effort to address their issues goes a long way. Remember, it's really about company culture. This is a good first step to developing a collaborative and supportive culture.

2. They put their employees first

This is about shifting your mentality so that your employees are first. That means that your shareholders, clients, and bottom line come after your employees. This goes against what most people are told to focus on. Remember, if you have happy, healthy employees, then the rest will fall into place. Your clients will be well served, and the bottom line will reap bigger rewards.

Researchers at Harvard Business School developed what they call the "service-profit chain," and it shows exactly why this works. When employees feel supported and satisfied, they become more productive and stick around longer. That loyalty translates into better service for customers, which creates customer loyalty and ultimately boosts profits and growth.

3. They educate their employees

There are 3 steps to this:

Educate your employees as to why work-life balance is important, both for them and for you and the company.

Have policies that promote work-life balance.

Enforce your pro-work-life balance policies.

For example, it's understandable to send late-night and weekend emails — especially if you send them because it's when something comes to mind. However, don't expect your employees to get to them until working hours.

Ensure you've made it clear that you send emails when you think of things and don't expect them to get to them other than during working hours.

4. They watch for burnout

As the boss, it’s your job to look out for your employees’ well-being, as they’re unlikely to volunteer that they’re burning out. Educate yourself on the signs of burnout and high anxiety, and pay attention, especially during high-stress times at work.

If a typically attentive, hard-working employee makes excessive errors that are unusual or seem overly tired for a week or more, ask them what's going on. Showing that you care goes a long way. And do what you can to lighten their load if they're overburdened by work.

Research from Gallup found that no one has more influence on employee burnout than a direct manager. That means watching for warning signs isn't just nice to have, it's actually part of your job. When you notice someone who's usually sharp and engaged suddenly making uncharacteristic mistakes or seeming perpetually exhausted, that's your cue to check in.

5. They support flextime and telecommuting

You might believe that allowing employees to have flexible schedules or to work from home would decrease productivity. The truth is that it's the exact opposite: Studies have shown that employee productivity increases by up to 13 percent when working from home.

And flextime allows employees to work when it’s most optimal for them, which can improve focus and productivity. If you don't already allow for flextime and haven't promoted working from home when needed, consider putting into place new policies that allow for both.

6. They support their employees

Support employee growth and development by:

Giving them opportunities to challenge themselves and grow.

Providing honest feedback throughout the year — not just during annual evaluations.

Helping them develop in areas where they're weak.

Paying them what they're worth.

Having their back when they need you.

Treat your employees how you would want to be treated. This will increase their engagement and motivation levels while improving their self-confidence.

7. They communicate clearly and often

Have a clear company vision that's communicated to everyone. Put policies in place that promote the culture you want. But that's not enough. You must also enforce company policies and live out the company vision.

Research shows that transparent communication is positively linked to employee trust, and that trust is the key factor in getting employees to embrace organizational changes. Studies also show that transformational leaders who clearly share their vision and values create stronger connections with their teams.

8. They foster collaboration and openness

Foster collaboration among employees instead of pitting them against one another. After all, you're all working for the same company to ensure the best product or service for your customers. Be sure to look at yourself, too. If you're not open to new ideas from your employees and don't listen, then you won't be able to foster collaboration at work.

When bosses pit employees against each other, it backfires. Research from the Wharton School of Business found that subtle social comparison cues in the workplace reduced coworker collaboration by a striking 60%.

9. They respect boundaries

Respect the boundaries of your employees. When they're on vacation, don't send them numerous emails and call them (other than for extreme emergency purposes where you truly need to ask them something). It's important to note that you should have boundaries yourself — and likely do! If you want your employees to respect you and your boundaries, then you must respect theirs.

Research found that employees who frequently checked work emails after hours experienced poorer sleep quality and greater difficulty mentally "switching off" from their jobs. This makes sense when you consider what scientists call "psychological detachment," which is basically your brain's ability to fully disconnect from work during your off-hours.

10. They encourage breaks

People are more productive, think more creatively, and learn more when they're able to take regular breaks. Encourage them (and consider taking them yourself, as an example). What type of breaks, you ask? Taking time for lunch away from the office counts.

So does getting up to walk around and move several times per day. A happy person is a happy employee. So, by implementing the tips above, you'll quickly cultivate a company culture that puts employees first, fosters better work-life balance, and thereby improves the company's bottom line. It's a win-win all around.

Heather Moulder is a career and life coach and the founder of Course Correction Coaching. She specializes in helping professional women have both a successful career and a happy home life with real work-life balance.