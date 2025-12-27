We all want to be liked. A lot of anxiety happens when you aren’t sure if the person you’re spending time with actually likes you, or is simply tolerating you. Some people go above and beyond to be likable. They take on the personality traits of the person around them and lose all sense of themselves. It can be hard to find the balance.

While many people may think they have to imitate those around them to become truly likable, that’s far from the truth. We doubt ourselves and our ability to be liked more than anyone else does. For the most part, people are easily impressed by those who show up as themselves. Being genuine and kind goes a long way. You’ll be able to sense if someone is likable by the things they say. No one wants to be spoken to poorly, and showing up with a well-intentioned conversation is the first step to being well-liked. Using these phrases often will make you a highly likable individual. Think of the times you heard these phrases and how they made you feel.

Highly likable people say these 11 phrases on a daily basis

1. ‘I was just thinking about you’

mimagephotography via Canva

Someone who is highly likable always makes the people in their lives feel special. Showing appreciation through kind phrases goes a long way. When it comes to making and maintaining friends, they value true connection over perfection. When you let them know that you’re thinking of them, it shows that they mean something to you. Something made you think of them at random, showing that you have a genuine, meaningful connection. This little phrase can go a long way.

I don’t know about you, but it makes me feel good when someone thinks of me in passing. When friends say this phrase to me, it makes me feel good. They are highly likable to me because they put in the effort to make me feel seen and appreciated.

2. ‘I love spending time with you’

Matthias Cooper from Pexels via Canva

Whether you are hanging out with a friend or a significant other, it’s special to hear them tell you how much they value hanging out with you. It’s a simple phrase that can go a long way. If quality time is your love language, someone who puts the effort in becomes extremely likable. Even if it is not your love language, it still makes an impact to be told this. I know I value this comment when I am told it.

Imagine spending a lovely day with a friend. You grabbed coffee, went to a bookstore, and wrapped it up with lunch. Great day, right? Definitely! When they send you a text later telling you how much they loved their time with you, it forms a special connection. It’s a phrase that makes them that much more likable in your mind.

3. ‘I’d love to hear your opinion’

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

People become highly likable when they include you in conversations. When someone is interested in hearing your thoughts, it makes you feel involved in the decision-making process. Whether it’s something as simple as asking your opinion about their haircut or something more serious, like relationship advice, a friend who asks the opinions of others makes them feel included in a special way.

These people are so likable because they can look outside of themselves. When they ask others for their opinions daily, they are not only being inclusive but also expanding their own ideology. They are learning from the people around them. It’s a kind way to become a more well-rounded individual. By providing them with positive feedback, you also become more likable to them.

4. ‘I am always here for you’

acqueline Goncalves from Pexels via Canva

A study found that being liked comes down to more than just having a good personality. People who have similarities to you are more drawn to you. It is also a more positive experience having friendships with supportive people. A phrase that can show how much they care is ‘I’m always here for you.’

When someone says they are always there for you, they are showing how good a friend they are. They are more likable because they are reliable. They are kind and show up for their friends and family when they need it most. Someone who says this phrase daily is highly likable because of the effort they show just by saying these words.

5. ‘Tell me about your day’

Michele Pevide from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We’ve all done that song and dance. Someone asks how we are doing, we reply ‘good, and you?’ Typically, they say, ‘I’m doing well,’ and the conversation ends there. It’s surface-level. These are the conversations we feel like we have to have in passing. However, when someone genuinely wants to hear about your day, it goes a long way.

Showing a genuine concern for how someone is doing is valuable. Open-ended conversations keep the flow going. Using this phrase allows a heartfelt and authentic connection, making people more likable.

6. ‘Just checking in with you’

Rido via Canva

Someone who is highly likable checks in with their friends often. Even if they are mere acquaintances, it’s thoughtful to use this phrase with people in your life. One way to be more likable is to be a good and supportive friend. Saying this simple phrase can be a powerful way to support your loved ones.

“Our brain’s negativity bias orients us to perceive what might be dangerous about people. We look for things we don't like about them or ways they might hurt us. We might adopt the defensive strategy of criticizing or rejecting people before they have a chance to reject us. This misguided strategy to try to stay safe keeps us isolated,” says John Amodeo, Ph.D., MFT. Using this phrase not only makes someone more likable but also makes them someone people feel comfortable getting close to.

7. ‘Thank you for everything’

Scopio via Canva

Genuine appreciation for the actions of others is special. While most people appreciate kind gestures, it can be difficult for them to verbalize them. When we do something for the people we love and they say a genuine thank you, they are more likable. They show that your effort is meaningful to them.

If you feel close to certain people who show gratitude to you, there’s science to support why you feel this way. According to a study that took place in Japan, people who expressed more gratitude in conversations were highly liked by their peers. Showing a bit of appreciation in the phrases you use greatly impacts your likability.

8. ‘Let me know how I can help’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Have you heard of the likable person test? It’s a likability test based on five major personality traits. One of keys to being liked, according to this test, is empathy. Showing compassion and approaching people with genuine feelings makes someone more likable. When you hear the phrase, ‘let me know how I can help,’ it shows that someone is truly invested in making sure you are taken care of. It makes them more likable.

“Authentically engaging with empathy, respect, and compassion for others can make you more likable and contribute positively to your mental and emotional wellness,” says Ivy Kwong, LMFT. A person who genuinely asks how they can help someone shows how likable and kind they are.

9. ‘I hope you have a good day’

Georgijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In passing, we often tell people to have a good day. When we say it, we are not always putting thought into it. It does make us seem more likable when we extend that to others. Highly likable people take it to another level. When they use the phrase, ‘I hope you have a great day,’ they are genuinely hopeful that things will come easily to you throughout the day. The likability stems from their graciousness.

People who say these kind things are more agreeable, making them more likable. “People who are high in agreeableness are generally described as more cooperative and compassionate. They might be seen as trustworthy, kind, or more likely to help others. Those who are low in agreeableness might be described as more combative and less concerned with the feelings of others,” says Rena Goldman for Verywell Mind.

10. ‘You are so good at everything you do’

Syda Productions via Canva

Nice words go a long way. Giving people compliments can turn their day around. When someone is highly likable, they show this by sharing heartfelt words with others. What sets them apart from other people is how genuine their words are. When they say this phrase, they mean it.

One survey found that people who gave compliments underestimated how special they would make others feel. People who were on the other side of the compliment felt happier, more pleased, and flattered. Saying a phrase like, ‘you are so good at everything you do,’ can lift that person’s spirits up, especially when it’s said genuinely.

11. ‘I have so much respect for you’

Mikhail Nilov from Pexels via Canva

Showing someone how much you respect them is special. Feeling respected, whether in personal relationships or in a business setting, shows you value other people, and it goes a long way. Someone who says the phrase, ‘I have so much respect for you,’ is highly likable. They make others feel good about themselves. It can boost confidence and self-esteem.

“Just as respect can help build you up, a lack of respect can tear you down. Disrespect can cause feelings of hurt, anger, embarrassment, low self-esteem, and frustration,” says LaKeisha Fleming for VeryWell Mind. Showing respect makes everyone feel better about the situations around them. Respectful people are highly likable.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.