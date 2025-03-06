Healer Says Humans Aren’t Designed To Work Hard On Mondays

Hating Mondays is a cliché for a reason. Trying to stay focused and productive, all while knowing another long week is ahead of us is wearing. And the weekends are far too short, barely providing an opportunity for us to catch our breath.

Mariya Nurislamova, a healer and entrepreneur, shared a more in-depth explanation as to why our hatred for Mondays runs so deep. It all has to do with our energy and personal power.

The healer explained why humans aren't designed to work hard on Mondays.

"Monday is an important day for healing," Nurislamova explained. "If you push, push, push through Monday, if you pressure yourself into anything on Monday," she said, your personal power "goes into pressuring and forcing yourself back into the work week," instead of into "the healing process."

For this reason, Nurislamova highly advised opting to take Mondays off if you have a flexible work schedule. While it may be tempting to take Friday off instead, and get the weekend started early, she said that you will not reap the same benefits. "Do yourself a favor and take Monday off," she stressed. "I'm not kidding."

People hate Mondays more than any other day of the week.

According to a 2021 survey, 62% of more than 1,000 full-time employees ranked Monday as their most dreaded day of the week. They aren't subtle about it either — on average, people spent at least 34 minutes moaning on a Monday about how tired they feel, compared to 22 minutes during every other day of the week.

"For most people, Monday equals the end of the weekend and the start of a new work week," Magda Klimkiewicz, senior HR business partner at Zety, told HRD. "This transition from a more relaxed routine to the demands and stresses of work obligations can be difficult. It often also means a drastic shift in sleeping patterns, causing fatigue or other physical and mental symptoms."

As a result, many people are demanding a four-day work week — and some companies are finally starting to listen.

A good way to solve the Monday blues would be allowing people to have a four-day work week — something many employees, especially young ones, have been vying for for quite some time.

A survey from Bankrate found that roughly 89% of the U.S. adult workforce supports a four-day workweek. Full-time workers are even willing to make changes for this flexibility, including switching jobs or industries.

Thankfully, it seems some companies are finally starting to listen. According to a KPMG survey of CEOs, nearly one-third of large U.S. companies are exploring new work schedule shifts such as four-day or four-and-a-half-day workweeks. These changes are likely an attempt to attract and retain employees in a market in which many workers feel overworked and underappreciated.

Hopefully more companies start getting the memo and Monday's can become a universal day for healing and rest, as Nurislamova suggested.

