This 'Hand Out' Psychological Test Tells You Quite A Bit About Yourself In Less Than 1 Minute

Felecia Freely, a content creator and former software engineer, explained a psychological test designed to tap into your subconscious mind. She dubbed it the "hand out test," and she claimed it's "supposed to tell you a lot about yourself."

The simple test is supposed to reveal what you desire in your subconscious in less than a minute by simply closing your eyes, reaching out your hand, and envisioning an object sitting in your palm.

In less than one minute, the 'hand out' test supposedly tells you quite a bit about yourself.

"Stop whatever you're doing right now and put your hand out," Felecia explained in the video. "Once you have your palm up, close your eyes. Imagine me putting something into your palm." Now, you have to imagine the sensation of this object — its texture, its weight, smell, etc.

"Now, once you have a clear picture of what this thing is that I put into your palm, open your eyes and let me know what it was. This is designed to let you know what it is that you are subconsciously wanting and desiring," she said.

In a follow-up video, Felicia delved into some more common answers and what they might reveal about you.

If you imagined a key...

A very common object imagined from this test is a key. Felecia explained that it means the imaginer is "subconsciously looking for access," which could mean a group of friends, a new job, or even into "someone's heart."

If you imagined a bug...

For those who envisioned a spider or a bug, Felecia explained, "If you are afraid of the bug that you imagined me putting into your palm, this means that you are a very cautious person or someone who naturally expects the worst."

One person remarked in the comments that they imagined a bug, but it didn't carry the same weight as Felecia's interpretation. "I imagined a furry caterpillar, but it was chilling and so was I. I wasn't scared," they wrote. Caterpillars evolve into butterflies, so imagining a chill caterpillar in your hand might be symbolic of you being ready for change.

If you imagined money...

Money had two distinct interpretations, depending on the form. "If it was coins, then you might be going through a rough time right now financially," Felecia explained, which resonated with one commenter, who wrote, "I imagined a £2 coin. Feel very called out cause currently homeless and trying to save for a deposit."

On the other hand, "If it was dollar bills, then that means that you are expecting to get a lot of money coming your way soon," Felecia said.

If you imagined a book...

According to Felecia, imagining a book means you are likely a lover of learning and a lifelong scholar. You could also be seeking answers. "You're probably someone who is always seeking knowledge or truth in some way," Felecia insisted.

If you imagined food...

Food also played an interesting role in the test. Felicia discussed two common types: an apple, representing health consciousness, and an egg, symbolizing the expectation of big responsibility.

She said, "If you imagined me putting an apple into your palm, then you have probably been either watching a bunch of different videos or TikToks about health and healthy foods and how to eat properly, or you are just typically a very health-conscious person." While an egg, on the other hand, clarified that even though it's a healthy food, it's a delicate thing to hold in your hand, requiring a gentle touch and extra care.

If you imagined a weapon...

She explained that weapons symbolize difficulty, stating, "You have either recently been asked to do something that is difficult or something that you don't know if you can do." She added, You're either expecting it, dreading it, or mentally preparing for it."

That weapon is a sign that you're looking for safety and preparing yourself to take on a difficult task.

If you imagined something in nature...

Simply put, Felecia explained that if you thought of grass or a rock or anything you might find in nature, even a stick, it's a sign that you are desiring peace. She said, "You're looking forward to having a peaceful future."

The 'hand out' test entertained and provided a unique lens through which viewers could explore their inner worlds.

Despite what one's opinions of the validity of the test may be, it can be a good way to take a moment for introspection and explore what has been on your mind lately.

