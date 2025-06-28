The Type Of Food You’re Always Craving Reveals A Lot About Your Personality, According To Psychology

We all have very distinctive taste buds. Your favorite sandwich might be completely revolting to me, especially if it has Miracle Whip on it. I'm not making this up; there's actual science behind why this happens. Flavor profiles are a result of intricate interactions between various taste compounds, aroma molecules, and sensory receptors on our taste buds and in our olfactory system. The combination of sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami (savory) tastes, along with the perception of different aromas, creates a sensory experience that our brain interprets as a specific flavor.

This intricate science guides not only our culinary preferences but also influences our memories, emotions, and overall enjoyment of food. That is the reason why we each have different food preferences. It can go even deeper, though. Our very favorite foods and tastes can reveal things about our personality type. So, what is the link between your personality type and your flavor preferences? Here's what your taste buds say about you.

1. Hot and spicy foods

Lyubov Levitskaya | Shutterstock

Some like it hot, and that includes you. You're a daredevil and are willing to try almost anything. Change doesn't scare you — boring does. You'll go hotter and hotter and will try to resist drinking water unless you absolutely have to.

Capsaicin, the molecule that generates the heat sensation, is thought to decrease the risk of stomach cancer, but that's not why you enjoy heat so much. When we ingest hot sauce or chili peppers, the hot sensation isn't just warm; it actually hurts. People who prefer super-hot foods court danger and pain without much risk, and feel relief when the heat ends.

"People also come to like fear and arousal produced by rides on roller coasters, parachute jumping, or horror movies," Paul Rozin, a psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania and head of a study conducted, wrote in the journal Motivation and Emotion. "Eating a hot pepper may be a form of masochism, an intentional soliciting of danger."

2. Bitter foods

skyNext | Shutterstock

Bitter foods such as coffee, unsweetened chocolate, olives, endives, bitter melon, escarole, and kale are known to help manage cholesterol levels and assist in metabolizing fats, but not everyone is a fan of the flavor.

According to a study published in the journal Appetite, if you like bitter-tasting foods and drinks, you might have a number of dark personality traits, including selfishness, sadism, and narcissism. If bitter tastes are your thing, you may not only be antisocial, but a psychopath as well.

Researchers Christina Sagioglou and Tobias Greitemeyer, of the University of Innsbruck in Austria, found that bitter taste preferences were linked to some very unpleasant personality traits. "General bitter taste preferences emerged as a robust predictor for Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, and everyday sadism," wrote the researchers.

It's not all bad for the bitter lovers, however. Science has discovered that when it comes to bitter flavors, there's no one-size-fits-all, and that's mostly because there are hundreds of known bitter compounds. And that means there could be even more we haven't discovered yet. More important than that are the health benefits researchers are discovering that are tied to some bitter foods like dark green leafy vegetables and black coffee. Thanks to evolution and cultural differences, we've learned that some people are genetically inclined to turn off some of their bitterness receptors and actually enjoy the stuff without displaying any unpleasant personality traits. One study even linked the bitter-loving gene to living longer.

Your penchant for beer might actually be a sign that you are one of the unicorn bitter lovers who have evolved above those dark personality folks who forced themselves to like the flavor in an effort to be contrarian. You, instead, are unique and culturally diverse.

3. Salty foods

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If you crave potato chips, your body may actually be telling you that you have a mineral deficiency and need to get more potassium, calcium, and iron into your diet.

People who love salt tend to like to go with the flow but still get frustrated with life's little annoyances, such as not being able to get a spot out of their clothing or getting stuck in traffic. While they're competitive and ambitious, they still believe in destiny. They are also incredibly curious creatures and tend to be big novelty-seekers. Though this food profile hasn't been confirmed by science, many agree with the personality.

Dr. Alan Hirsch, a neurologist and psychiatrist, and founder of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago, told MSN that in his research, he found salty food lovers like instant gratification. That can make them easily frustrated with small inconveniences, however. But Hirsh noted it all balances out because, “They’re ambitious and enjoy rewards in both business and pleasure.”

4. Sweet foods

djile | Shutterstock

Got a sweet tooth? If sugar is your thing, it's a difficult habit to break. Sure, there are sugar substitutes, but they don't have the same kind of sweetness going for them.

Research suggests that liking sweet foods means you have a sweetheart personality. The study found that consuming sugary foods has the potential to enhance our agreeable and helpful tendencies, and emphasized that sweetness is a universally soothing and gratifying experience.

If you prefer sweet foods, you tend to like to walk on the wild side and take chances. If you're specifically into chocolate, you're helpful, emotionally vulnerable, charming, flirtatious, and somewhat of a drama queen. When it comes to those with a sweet tooth, Hirsch noted, “They’re charming, flirtatious and may even have a penchant for drama. But this makes them somewhat vulnerable in relationships, even though they truly enjoy intimacy and romance.”

5. Tangy or citrus foods

Farknot Architect | Shutterstock

People who prefer tangy, citrus, or sour foods may be anxious, stressed, and on high alert as far as their health goes. Luckily, the very things you crave can boost your immunity and lower your stress levels.

Individuals who have a preference for sour flavors tend to uphold elevated standards and are not readily satisfied. They might exhibit a tendency to be excessively discerning and severe at times. Additionally, they are prone to rapid anxiety and frequently engage in overthinking. Psychologist Susan Albers, author of “EatQ,” told MSN that citrus has a calming effect on mood and she noted, “Those who are more anxious may just be drawn to the refreshing and calming nature of citrus.”

Certain studies have also established a connection between a preference for sour tastes and inclinations toward risk-taking and behaviors that lean toward anti-social tendencies.

6. Savory foods

PH888 | Shutterstock

People who want savory foods — such as tacos, cheeses, and steak — have a tendency to be a bit serious and may have a dry sense of humor. You enjoy all different kinds of spices as long as they aren't hot, and you have a very refined sense of taste.

You're a genius at noticing details and using all your senses (in addition to taste), like smell, touch, and even sound when eating or drinking. It's important to know that not much research has been done on this food profile. According to Albers, however, “They may have more sensitive chemosensory pathways, or cells within the body similar to taste buds.” That means people who love savory foods love to explore different flavor profiles and have the unique ability to taste very specific flavors. Basically, you're the chefs of the group who can identify why certain ingredients go together and how they blend into the perfect balance.

The truth is, most of us probably fall into multiple categories on this list, and that's really the best place to be. The more open you are to trying new flavors and tastes, the more food choices you'll have, and the more diverse and rich your personality is. Bon appétit!

