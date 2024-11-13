6 Daily Habits Of People Who Thrive While Those Around Them Flounder And Give Up

Change often brings feelings of anxiety, insecurity, or fear and, sometimes, a surprising sense of excitement and relief. Rarely do we respond to change with neutrality. So, how can we use it to bring out our best selves and move into deeper, more meaningful growth?

The more we resist what we can’t control, the more we give it power over us. By embracing change as an ally, we open ourselves to new opportunities, growth, and expanded potential. Accepting that change is inevitable — and can even be a force for good — allows us to adapt and flourish. Our darkest moments can also be times we shine the brightest by tapping into our innate resilience. We can lean into change, especially the changes we least expect or want, to move forward with strength and purpose.

Advertisement

Six things lessons learned by people who thrive when life gets hard

1. They understand stagnation stifles growth

Remaining in our comfort zones or avoiding challenges can lead to complacency and limit our potential. Sometimes, the very changes we dread offer the most profound opportunities to grow, evolve, and discover new aspects of ourselves.

2. They release judgment and fear of others’ opinions

fizkes via Shutterstock

Advertisement

To truly discover our next steps, we must let go of others’ expectations and embrace our instincts, as supported by a study in the Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment. Following your intuition, even if it means risking criticism, can lead you closer to your true path.

3. They trust their resilience

We’re often more capable than we give ourselves credit for. Though change may come with challenges, it can expand our capacity to be our best selves and build inner strength.

4. They sit with discomfort

Discomfort isn’t inherently negative. Instead of rushing to suppress it, try to listen to what your feelings might be telling you. These emotions can offer valuable insights, guiding us toward needed change or new direction.

Advertisement

5. They move into acceptance

Andreonegin via Shutterstock

Research published in the Journal of Rational-Emotive & Cognitive-Behavior Therapy helps explain how a growth mindset allows us to see change not only as a challenge but as a potential gift. It may come with growing pains, but it can also teach us something new, lead us to reinvent ourselves or reveal strengths we didn’t know we had.

Advertisement

6. They quiet their mind and listen deeply

A meta-analysis published in the Mindfulness Journal suggests true insight often requires stillness. In trying to understand why change has come, we may encounter answers that are hard to accept, but working through these thoughts and feelings can lead us to genuine clarity and transformation. As a famous quote attributed to Socrates says, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

Change may not always be welcome, but it’s a powerful catalyst for personal growth, healing, and renewal. I’m here to help clients, especially women, navigate life transitions such as divorce, retirement, children leaving home, and midlife shifts. Reach out to see if we’re a good fit-I’d be honored to work with you on your journey.

Advertisement

Monica Ramunda is a Licensed Professional Counselor and therapist working with individuals, families, children, and teens. She is the owner and founder of Rocky Mountain Counseling Services and leads group retreats in South America.