I’ve cared about what people think all my life.

It made me depressed and attracted even more disrespect.

It never felt good, so I did everything possible to learn about not caring as much.

Here are 11 tiny behaviors that will make you more resilient than 98% of people:

1. Stop caring as much about what other people think

It’s about accepting reality and being okay with it.

When we’re okay, we are happier, which benefits the people around us.

2. Let go of taking yourself so seriously

Self-esteem is something you’ve made up in your head. Use your common sense, but don’t allow your need to look perfect pollute your joy.

Photo: Giulia Freitas/Pexels

3. Put your attention on making others feel good and more empowered

Now the attention is off you, and you’ll be less self-conscious.

4. Know that people are just as weird and insecure as you

No exceptions. No exceptions.

We are all connected in this life, and this is soothing.

5. You will offend people no matter what stance you take

Accept this, speak with heart, and learn to be okay with the reality that people will dislike you.

6. Your performance and flow go down when you’re self-conscious

The antidote to self-consciousness?

Stop trying anything. You don’t need a clever ‘mindset.’ You need to relax.

Photo: Kelvin Valerio/Pexels

7. Act the part

Lean into the part of you unaffected by other people’s opinions of you.

You can find that side of you.

You need to be open to the idea that this part of you exists.

8. The most relaxed people don’t care that they don’t have all the answers

No one knows anything. So stop preplanning.

Let it flow.

Let your creative wisdom rise when you need it.

9. Treat your body better

You can’t be at ease in your skin when you treat your body like garbage and continually feel like trash.

You must do what you can to feel good and maintain a stable mood.

Photo: Nathan Cowley/Pexels

10. Do nothing

Too many gurus talk about all this 'stuff' you need to think about when you’re in the moment.

That gets you out of the moment. Relax and focus on being where you are.

11. Stop taking your thoughts so seriously

Thinking about what’s ‘wrong’ with you or how scary other people are makes it worse.

People are not scary. Your thoughts are. So ignore them, and face up to people…

Who are mostly as scared as you.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.