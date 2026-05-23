People don't like to admit that they may not be easy to be around. It's not that they're trying to get on people's nerves on purpose, but what feels harmless to them isn't necessarily the same for others.

Because no one ever really points these quirks out directly, their habits fly completely under the radar. But the way a person tends to make others feel is a consistent and measurable part of their personality. From the way people talk, move through social interactions, handle conversations, and even just their energy when they walk into the room can leave a good impression or a bad one. The habits of people who have no idea how much they annoy everyone else may not cause them any concern, as some people just can't help the personality they have. Still, it's more about being aware than about completely changing.

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Here are 9 habits of people who have no idea how much they annoy everyone else

1. Talking over people mid-sentence

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People who have no idea how much they annoy everyone will often jump in before someone has finished their thought. It's an assumption that they already know where the conversation is going, and while they aren't meaning to be disrespectful, it does end up making others feel dismissed.

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People usually tend to talk over others because they want the attention and validation, whether they realize it or not. But interrupting will only make people feel that they can't talk to you at all.

2. Walking extremely slow in public

In a bustling big city or public area, people tend to get overly annoyed at someone walking too slow in front of them. Bonus points if they're taking up the entire sidewalk or pathway so others can't cut in front of them.

While everyone has their own pace they like to walk at, it's also important to be aware of the people who may be walking directly behind you, too. The issue is never even really about the fact that these people walk slowly, it's the lack of spatial awareness and recognition. As long as you simply move to the side to let others pass, there won't be an issue.

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3. Being loud in spaces that call for quiet

Some people are truly just louder than others, but there's a difference between having a rambunctious personality and completely ignoring the space you're in. There's nothing more annoying to others when they're trying to have some semblance of peace on a crowded train or bus on their morning commute, and someone in the same space is talking loudly on the phone or to the person next to them.

There are definitely ways to train yourself to be more self-aware in public spaces, especially when it comes to the volume of your voice. Not everyone wants to be privy to the conversations you're having when they're just trying to go about their own day.

4. Oversharing during inappropriate moments

Some people tend to have a habit of sharing the most personal information about themselves at the worst times. To them, they think they're being open and honest, but everyone else usually finds it a bit annoying. Now, the conversation has become so much more intense and uncomfortable for them.

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There's a time and place to open up and share intimate details about your life, and that time isn't during the most casual of conversations. People don't like to be listeners of trauma-dumping, especially when it comes right out of the blue with no warning.

5. Making jokes at someone else's expense

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Most people don't quite realize how their humor might affect others sometimes. But making jokes at someone else's expense is the quickest way to annoy someone else, even if the intention wasn't to hurt them or be cruel in the first place. When someone constantly feels like they're the butt of someone else's joke, it stops feeling playful.

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No one actually enjoys being humiliated anytime they talk to someone. There are some things that are fine to joke about, and then there are other things that are sensitive topics. It's best to avoid humor that directly points out someone's flaws and insecurities because they're not taking it as a joke.

RELATED: 11 Innocent Sounding Questions Rude People Use To Insult You Without Looking Bad

6. Turning every conversation back to themselves

No matter what someone shares, people who have no idea they're incredibly annoying always seem to find a way to turn the topic back to themselves. Someone could be sharing about a really stressful day they've had, and these individuals find a way to somehow talk about their own stressful day. They aren't leaving any room for people to actually share with them.

When that happens constantly, people start feeling like they're not even being listened to. Called "conversational self-focus," many people who partake in it are usually seeking some kind of connection and reassurance, without actually realizing that one-sided interactions don't really bring that for them.

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7. Taking forever to decide simple things

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Whether it's choosing which restaurant to go to for dinner or what movie to put on at the end of the night, there's nothing more annoying than someone who's indecisive over the simplest of choices.

Everyone else already made their choice 10 minutes ago, but now they're waiting for the one person who gets decision fatigue over things that really shouldn't give them it at all. Now, everyone else has to wait for them to decide, and something like that usually ends up taking way longer than it should.

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8. Blocking grocery store aisles without noticing

It's incredibly annoying when someone doesn't know how to properly navigate a grocery store. It's the people who will stop right in the middle of the aisle and leave their carts there as they go look at something on the shelf, or who stand frozen in other people's way as they're checking the ingredients of a product.

The worst part is the fact that they don't notice how frustrating this habit is to other shoppers in the store. It interrupts the rhythm of other people trying to get their stuff and get out. While most shoppers won't say anything about it besides a huff and a quick side-eye, they're definitely not fans.

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9. Canceling plans at the last minute

No one likes having to deal with a flaky person. We're all aware that sometimes life throws a random curveball at the last minute and disrupts the plans you already made. But there's a difference between that happening once in a while versus it seemingly happening every single time you're supposed to show up somewhere.

There's nothing that can ruin a friendship quicker than dealing with someone who makes excuses for why they can't come to the function. Now people have a hard time depending on them, and after this happening too many times, they just stop inviting them out altogether.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.