People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Strong Usually Have 9 Habits They Do Without Thinking

Mentally and emotionally strong people have a good understanding of who they are, and are able to regulate their emotions. They can reflect on their behaviors to see how their emotions influence their decisions, using it to better communicate with their loved ones and create fulfilling relationships.

But mental and emotional strength isn't about controlling anyone. In fact, it's really about a journey within, finding the resilience and drive to face all of life's challenges without giving up or letting hurdles affect how you act. When someone is strong like this, they may take on habits without even thinking about it, but in the end, it keeps them calm and powerful.

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Mentally and emotionally strong people often have have habits they do without thinking

1. Exercising

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You don't have to be in good shape to be mentally or emotionally strong. But with physical movement, you improve not only your body but your mind. Even if it's a short walk around the neighborhood or a bike ride to the store, you're helping yourself.

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Exercise makes our brain release chemicals that boost our mood, and this allows us to become more emotionally resilient. While it's easy to let insecurities create unhappiness, small movements can prevent all of that.

2. Looking on the bright side

When someone gives this advice, it can be incredibly frustrating. It makes people think their loved ones don't understand how much they're hurting. While that's fair, a person with emotional and mental strength always finds a silver lining.

Looking on the bright side isn't just about making yourself happy, it's about focusing on the positives in your life. Everyone goes through things that bring them joy when everything is going wrong. So, by focusing on the positive, it gives them confidence in themselves.

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3. Setting boundaries

Through their journey of resilience, strong people form habits to protect themselves. One of these habits is setting boundaries, which allows them to avoid situations that trigger them. By putting boundaries in place, they're building trust and respect in their relationships.

The people who care about us will understand that it's what's best for us. When they abide by those boundaries, they're putting in effort to make us comfortable.

4. Picking their battles

When someone hurts you, your first reaction might be to get angry. If you let them know you're mad, it could start a fight. But when a person is resilient, mentally and emotionally, they avoid these kinds of arguments whenever possible.

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They can choose when something is worthy of an argument and when it's better to just let it go. Their conflict-resolution skills prevent unnecessary drama, and give them an opportunity to grow as a person, rather than reacting to something a person says or does.

5. Journaling

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People who have built up their mental and emotional resilience may find themselves journaling. Maybe it started as a way to work through their emotions, but has since become some sort of stress relief that keeps them balanced.

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Journaling is a great way to alleviate anxiety and stress, and even improve your mood by regulating emotions. Rather than getting upset or angry about heavy things in life, it's therapeutic to write it all down.

6. Giving advice

Because they're so strong mentally and emotionally, people like this are able to give advice to those around them. When someone is having a problem, they want to help and solve the issue. Their advice isn't just generic, it's specific and meant to make a difference.

Though giving advice is meant to support a person, it's also beneficial to the person giving the advice, boosting their confidence and increasing motivation. So, not only are they helping the people they love, but focusing on their own needs as well.

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7. Analyzing body language

People who can analyze the body language of others have spent a lot of time reflecting on their own emotions. They've learned what behaviors they show when they're feeling a certain way, and this informs them of what others are going through.

Body language can tell us a lot about someone's mood, and when we pick up on these clues in others, it shows us what they need. For mentally and emotionally strong people, it helps them avoid reacting to the bad emotions of others, and instead offering support.

8. Changing things up

Mentally and emotionally strong people don't get stuck in patterns. Repeating the same things day in and day out prevents people from taking on opportunities or experiencing new things. But someone with resilience like this embraces change.

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Whether it's moving their furniture around or trying a new restaurant, by adding small changes to their lives, they see things from a new perspective. These experiences, no matter how small, benefit their well-being in the long run.

9. Doing arts and crafts

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Arts and crafts are a way people can express themselves not just creatively, but emotionally as well. It gives them a way to communicate their thoughts and feelings without having to verbalize them.

If someone's a painter, instead of explaining their sadness or stress, they can use their canvas. The act of creating helps them work through their emotions, rather than let those negative feelings bring them down.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.