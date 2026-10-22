People Who Still Use Paper Calendars Usually Have 8 Habits Phones Replaced For Everyone Else

Most people have replaced paper calendars with their phones and digital planner apps. But there are still some holdouts, and these pen-to-paper people have habits many think are outdated, but they might be happier for it.

As a kid, I fondly remember the calendar stores that popped up in empty spots in the mall around the holidays. I was obsessed with going through all the wall calendars. I was especially into the ones that were specific to dog breeds. As I write this, I am feeling that nostalgia.

Habits of people who still use paper calendars and write everything down:

1. They have a great memory for dates

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Most of us have become reliant on notifications to remember things. Facebook revolutionized birthdays by reminding us when it's someone’s special day. Most of us grew up writing down special dates. Usually, they sat on the paper calendar hung on the wall. Now, Google Calendar has become the most prominent.

People who still use paper calendars and planners remember dates for a special reason. Writing things down helps things stick.

Writing things down on paper rather than storing them digitally activates our memory. Plus, it can be faster and more accurate than typing things into a digital calendar.

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2. They plan their weeks in advance

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Sitting down with a calendar full of empty boxes can be encouraging. It shows us how many days we have in the month and how we can utilize them.

People who keep a paper calendar plan the month ahead instead of randomly putting dates into a digital calendar. They are constantly reminded of what’s to come because they see it daily on their wall or desk.

This doesn’t mean they reject any spontaneity in their lives. Since they know what they have planned each day, they realize how much free time they have. This can lead to more adventures because they know in advance when they have plans.

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3. They like to see their entire month at once

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Some digital calendars make it hard to see the month at a glance. Usually, it’s because they don't say exactly what you have to do each day. I tried using one of these calendars, but I quickly went back to my tried-and-true paper planner.

Instead of showing my plans, it just showed a dot for the day. I had to click on it to see what my day looked like. It just wasn’t the same.

Someone who relies on a paper calendar might be chronically busy. They are constantly on the move. Seeing their month in advance can help them stay organized, especially when they are always running around.

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4. They are focused on staying organized

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When I don’t write something down, I become extremely unorganized. I can’t remember what I have to do. This leaves me texting the person I made plans with to ask exactly what we're doing and what time I should leave. Obviously, this doesn’t work, so I returned to a paper calendar. I stay more organized when I write things down.

Organized people might be healthier than those who are not. Organization has been shown to lower cortisol, the stress hormone. It might also improve focus because you focus on your schedule rather than scrolling on your phone and getting distracted.

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5. They try to avoid unnecessary screen time

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We spend more time on our phones than many of us care to admit. A study found that most college-aged people spend an average of 6 hours on their phone each day. This has been known to disrupt sleep and cause stress and depression. I don’t know about you, but when I pick up my phone, I become easily distracted. Keeping a paper calendar removes any unnecessary screen time.

Having our day at a glance can keep us focused. We aren’t distracted by technology; we can stick to our schedule better. Screen time is a distraction many of us could benefit from avoiding.

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6. They are visual learners

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Some people do best when they can see what’s going on. It might be easier to remember when they have things written down in front of them. Someone like this often has a knack for drawing to help them understand things. Having a physical calendar in front of them can help them see their plans at a glance. They might remember them better because of the visual.

Visual learners do best when diagrams and charts are in front of them. A calendar can serve that same purpose. They see everything and might retain the information better.

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7. They love checking things off a list

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Do you know someone who keeps a paper calendar and checks off each day after it’s been completed? I can picture my family calendar with giant X’s through the boxes of days that have already passed. It acted as a countdown. I’d count those X’s when I had something to look forward to. Some people feel the most fulfilled when they check something off a list.

Science backs this idea up. When we accomplish something and check it off a list or calendar, we get a hit of dopamine that helps us feel motivated. We feel good after we achieve a goal. Keeping a physical calendar gives us satisfaction from crossing things off.

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8. They have a favorite pen

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I have been a stationery lover since I was a kid. Going back-to-school shopping was the most exciting thing. I loved picking out notebooks and pens. As an adult, I can’t walk past a stationery store without stopping in. I love my paper planner, which means I have a favorite pen. Those who keep a physical calendar might feel the same. It’s just better to write with something you love.

Some people know what they like and stick with it. This is called the mere exposure effect. They rarely stray from their favorite thing. Even something as simple as a pen can be important. They want their calendar to look a certain way. This might mean using different colored pens, while in other situations, it’s staying loyal to the same one day in and day out.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.