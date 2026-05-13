Have you ever wondered what sets certain people apart from the rest? What makes them memorable, even in a sea of faces? Is it their confidence, their charisma, their style? Well, the truth is, it’s a combination of all of these factors. The people who always stand out in a crowd without being desperate for attention have certain habits that make them shine even in the dullest of settings.

Here are 5 habits of people who naturally stand out without giving off try-hard energy:

1. People who stand out embrace their quirks

Everyone has quirks, but only some are comfortable with showing them. We’re often taught to conform or to blend in with the crowd to avoid drawing attention to ourselves. But the truth is, it’s your quirks that make you unique and interesting. Embracing them allows you to express your individuality and stand out in a sea of sameness. Quirks make you memorable; embrace them.

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Conformity often leads to mediocrity; there's even research on that. If you want to truly stand out, you need to show the world what makes you special. Do you have a strange hobby? Mention it. Wear the silly hat. Put the cat on the leash. Talk about those historical facts you’re obsessed with. Embrace your particular flavor of weird.

2. They ask interesting questions that require more than a yes/no answer

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A while ago, I was hanging around with a company of new people (my friend’s friends), and at some point, we started discussing movies and actors. Everyone was like “Oh, X actress is so pretty”, “That X movie has a great soundtrack”, and, of course, “I heard that actor who plays in X movie cheated on his wife”.

I found the conversation incredibly boring. Then, suddenly, a guy asked, “What’s a movie that had a significant impact on your life?” Now that was a different question, an interesting question. The guy immediately stood out to me.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, end the boring conversations. Dull small talk makes you blend in with everyone else. Ask interesting questions. The questions that others may not think to ask, the questions spark meaningful conversations.

Marriage and family therapist Jennifer Uhrlass concurs: "When we take an active interest in others' experiences, thoughts, and feelings, we foster deeper connections. Asking thoughtful questions and listening intently demonstrates that we value others' perspectives, which can build trust and rapport."

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3. Charismatic people have a knack for finding hidden gems

Ever notice how some people always seem to know about the most interesting things before anyone else? They’re the ones who find the coolest new restaurant, discover the most unique boutique, or the most breathtaking hiking trail. These folks have a knack for finding hidden gems; they’re the ones who can take you off the beaten path and show you things you never would have found on your own.

By seeking out the unconventional and undiscovered, you broaden your horizons and gain a unique edge that makes you truly stand out. Hidden gems make life more interesting because people value creativity and originality. Why settle for the same old tourist traps or mainstream options that everyone else flocks to like seagulls to a French fry? Seek out the undiscovered or the underrated, and that goes for people, too: The person who's standing in the corner of the room might be a fascinating arbiter of taste and style; you'll never know if you don't strike up a chat.

4. They give off unselfish energy

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Another habit that sets people who stand out from the crowd is their commitment to giving back to their people, community, and society as a whole. In today’s fast-paced and individualistic society, it’s easy to get caught up in the pursuit of personal success and forget about the world around us. However, those who stand out understand that genuine fulfillment comes from contributing to making a positive impact on the world.

It’s a habit that sets people apart because it demonstrates a selfless, altruistic attitude toward life. While everyone is solely focused on their own success and happiness, taking the time to help others is a surefire way to win people’s attention and admiration.

Giving back doesn’t have to be a chore or a huge sacrifice, either. There are countless ways to get involved, from volunteering at a local charity to making a small donation to a cause you care about. By finding something that aligns with your interests, you can make a meaningful impact on the world while becoming a cut above the rest.

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5. People who stand out look for the silver lining

In a world where negativity is all too prevalent, a positive attitude is hard to ignore. The habit of seeing the silver lining in any situation sets people apart from the crowd because it’s a rare quality to possess. Getting bogged down by negativity, dwelling on what you lack, and complaining about your life is easy.

Approaching challenges with a sense of optimism and hope and a can-do attitude is a start. So is focusing on what you can control and choosing to be grateful. When you look for a silver lining, it creates a contagious energy that people gravitate toward, and according to psychologist Dr. Jessica Koehler, "People who maintain a positive outlook enjoy better physical health, greater success in their careers, stronger social connections, even longer lives." Sold, yet?

These habits are not exclusive or exhaustive, but they represent some of the key traits that make people stand out without giving off try-hard energy.

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Margaret Pan is a freelance writer who writes to help others find love for others and themselves.